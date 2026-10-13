BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550: Claim an Exclusive $50 Bonus + a $1.5K First Bet for MLB, NHL and NFL

New bettors can claim a welcome offer tied to Tuesday's slate of games, Oct. 13. Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 to unlock an exclusive $50 bonus plus up to $1,500 in bonus bet s when you place your first wager. This offer qualifies as one of the best sportsbook promos available today.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Tuesday's games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 delivers an immediate $50 bonus upon account registration, plus a first-bet offer that returns your entire stake in bonus bets if your initial wager loses. Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer while betting on Game 2 of the ALCS between Cleveland and Tampa Bay at 8 PM ET, NHL matchups across 16 games starting at 6 PM ET, or any of the NFL Week 6 contests:

You must deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the welcome offer.

Your first qualifying bet can be up to $1,500.

If your first bet loses, you receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, split into five separate credits of 20% each if you wagered more than $50.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

For example, if you place a $1,500 first bet on the ALCS Game 2 matchup and that wager loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on other games throughout the week. If you win your first bet, you keep your winnings and the $50 bonus remains available for future play.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Tuesday's action

Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on any of Tuesday's games:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to unlock the exclusive $50 bonus. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market, including the ALCS, NHL, or NFL Week 6 games. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing customers

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for players who have already claimed the welcome offer. These promotions change frequently and cover a wide range of sports and betting types. To explore the latest available offers, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promos section, where you'll find all active deals tailored to your betting interests.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

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