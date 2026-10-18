BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550: Claim up to $1,500 First Bet Bonus for Texans vs. Jaguars
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
New bettors can claim a BetMGM bonus code to unlock $50 bonus plus up to $1,500 in bonus bets when betting on the Texans vs. Jaguars matchup in London on Oct. 18. The code SI1550 is required to activate this welcome offer. Explore available sportsbook promos and get started today.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Texans vs. Jaguars
The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 delivers an exclusive $50 bonus immediately upon account registration, plus up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. Here's how it breaks down:
- You receive an instant $50 bonus after signing up with code SI1550.
- Deposit at least $10 and place your first real-money bet on any sport, including the Texans vs. Jaguars game.
- If your initial bet loses, you get your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- For wagers over $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets worth 20 percent each of your qualifying amount. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Texans vs. Jaguars and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus credits totaling $1,500.
- The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.
- You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for the Texans vs. Jaguars game
Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on the Texans vs. Jaguars matchup:
- Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Click the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number.
- Enter the bonus code SI1550 when prompted to receive your exclusive $50 bonus.
- Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10.
- Place your qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on the Texans vs. Jaguars game or any other sport.
- If your bet loses, bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours.
For more details about BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for returning customers throughout the year. To discover these ongoing promotions, navigate to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. You'll find daily offers, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions designed to enhance your betting experience. Check back frequently to maximize your value on every wager.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.