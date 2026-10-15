BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550: Get $50 + a $1,500 First Bet for Seahawks vs. Broncos Tonight

New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 ahead of Thursday's matchup between Seattle and Denver. This welcome offer also includes an exclusive $50 bonus, making it one of the top sportsbook promos available on Oct. 15. The code is required to unlock this promotion.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Seahawks vs Broncos

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks an exclusive $50 bonus plus up to $1,500 in bonus bets for new users. Here's how the offer breaks down:

You receive a $50 bonus instantly after creating your account with code SI1550.

Deposit at least $10 and place your first real-money wager on any sport or market, including the Seahawks vs Broncos game.

If your first bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are awarded as five separate credits if your qualifying wager exceeds $50, with each credit worth 20 percent of your original stake.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Seattle and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Thursday night

Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on the Seahawks vs Broncos game:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the bonus code SI1550 when prompted to unlock the exclusive $50 bonus and bonus bet offer. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on the Seahawks vs Broncos matchup or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500. Wager your bonus bets once before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. You can discover these ongoing promotions by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers vary by state and change frequently, so checking the app regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting opportunities.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.