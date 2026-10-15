BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550 Gives a $50 Bonus + a $1,500 First Bet Offer for Seattle vs. Denver Tonight

Thursday Night Football is here, and new bettors can make the most of it with a generous welcome offer from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 to unlock u p to $1,500 in bonus bets plus an exclusive $50 bonus when you sign up on Oct. 15. This welcome offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available for new users looking to bet on the Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos matchup.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Thursday Night Football

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 delivers a straightforward welcome package designed for new players. Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer for the Seahawks vs. Broncos game:

You'll receive an exclusive $50 bonus immediately after registering your account with code SI1550.

Deposit at least $10 and place your first qualifying wager on any sport or market, including Thursday Night Football.

If your first bet loses, you'll get your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are awarded as five separate credits, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager (if you wagered $1,500, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets).

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Seahawks vs. Broncos game and your wager loses, BetMGM credits your account with $1,500 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings and the bonus bets are not awarded.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Seahawks vs. Broncos game

Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your first bet on Thursday Night Football:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to unlock the exclusive $50 bonus. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10 to your account. Navigate to the Seahawks vs. Broncos game and place your qualifying wager up to $1,500. If your bet loses, bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions and bonuses at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing players throughout the season. You can find these ongoing promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos section. These offers vary by sport and betting type, giving you plenty of opportunities to maximize your wagering experience beyond your initial welcome bonus.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.