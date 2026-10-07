DraftKings Promo Code: Score $150 in Bonus Bets With a $5 Bet on Wednesday's MLB Playoffs Divisional Series
The DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers spend $5 and get $150 in bonus bets, a welcome offer live as of Oct. 7. New customers can use it on MLB Playoffs Divisional Series action, including Cleveland at Chicago, Los Angeles against Atlanta, Tampa Bay at New York or Milwaukee against San Diego, and check out more sportsbook promos.
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for MLB Playoffs Divisional Series betting
No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any market, including the MLB Playoffs Divisional Series matchups between Cleveland and Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta, Tampa Bay and New York, or Milwaukee and San Diego. Whether that first bet wins or loses, customers unlock the bonus bets tied to this DraftKings promo.
For example, a $5 wager on Tampa Bay to beat New York that wins still only returns the stake plus winnings, since the bonus bets arrive separately from the first bet's outcome. If that same $5 wager on the Rays-Yankees game loses instead, the DraftKings new-user promo still unlocks the full $150 in bonus bets. This structure means the outcome of the first wager does not affect eligibility for the bonus.
Here are the key terms for this promo code for DraftKings offer:
- New customers in eligible states can claim this welcome offer.
- A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager are required.
- Two $25 bonus bets arrive after the qualifying wager settles.
- Four more $25 bonus bets arrive in pairs every seven days over the following two weeks.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from the bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings promo code offer before the MLB Playoffs Divisional Series
Follow these steps to lock in the bonus bets before the first pitch of today's divisional series games.
- Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using a dedicated link.
- Deposit at least $5 into the new account.
- Place a first wager of $5 or more on any market tied to the MLB Playoffs Divisional Series.
- Collect two $25 bonus bets after the wager settles, then two more every seven days for the next two weeks.
Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and the full range of betting markets available for the playoffs.
More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers during MLB Playoffs Divisional Series week
DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out extra bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the baseball postseason. Odds boosts, parlay specials and other seasonal offers appear in the Promos tab of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Existing customers can check that tab daily to find the latest DraftKings promo codes tied to the MLB Playoffs Divisional Series and beyond.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.