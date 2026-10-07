DraftKings Promo Code: Score $150 in Bonus Bets With a $5 Bet on Wednesday's MLB Playoffs Divisional Series

The DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers spend $5 and get $150 in bonus bets , a welcome offer live as of Oct. 7. New customers can use it on MLB Playoffs Divisional Series action, including Cleveland at Chicago, Los Angeles against Atlanta, Tampa Bay at New York or Milwaukee against San Diego, and check out more sportsbook promos .

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for MLB Playoffs Divisional Series betting

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any market, including the MLB Playoffs Divisional Series matchups between Cleveland and Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta, Tampa Bay and New York, or Milwaukee and San Diego. Whether that first bet wins or loses, customers unlock the bonus bets tied to this DraftKings promo.

For example, a $5 wager on Tampa Bay to beat New York that wins still only returns the stake plus winnings, since the bonus bets arrive separately from the first bet's outcome. If that same $5 wager on the Rays-Yankees game loses instead, the DraftKings new-user promo still unlocks the full $150 in bonus bets. This structure means the outcome of the first wager does not affect eligibility for the bonus.

Here are the key terms for this promo code for DraftKings offer:

New customers in eligible states can claim this welcome offer.

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager are required.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive after the qualifying wager settles.

Four more $25 bonus bets arrive in pairs every seven days over the following two weeks.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code offer before the MLB Playoffs Divisional Series

Follow these steps to lock in the bonus bets before the first pitch of today's divisional series games.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using a dedicated link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on any market tied to the MLB Playoffs Divisional Series. Collect two $25 bonus bets after the wager settles, then two more every seven days for the next two weeks.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and the full range of betting markets available for the playoffs.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers during MLB Playoffs Divisional Series week

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out extra bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the baseball postseason. Odds boosts, parlay specials and other seasonal offers appear in the Promos tab of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Existing customers can check that tab daily to find the latest DraftKings promo codes tied to the MLB Playoffs Divisional Series and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.