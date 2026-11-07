Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Alabama vs. LSU

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash when betting on Alabama vs. LSU this Saturday, Nov. 7. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you the chance to place your first wager on one of the season's biggest SEC matchups while earning bonus funds for future bets. The Crimson Tide and Tigers both need a win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, making this the perfect game to launch your Fanatics account.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Alabama vs. LSU

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days when you meet the initial requirements. You'll earn $50 in FanCash daily for one week, giving you multiple opportunities to place bets on Alabama vs. LSU and other games throughout the week. This bonus structure lets you test different betting strategies while building your bankroll.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Register with promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up.

Deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or more wager at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of registration.

Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be used for additional wagers.

This offer is available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Let's look at how this works in practice. If you place a $20 bet on Alabama to cover the spread against LSU and win, you'll pocket your winnings plus unlock your first $50 in FanCash. If that same bet loses, you still earn the $50 FanCash reward the next day, allowing you to continue betting on the Tigers' remaining games or other sports. The daily FanCash structure means you should check the Fanatics app each morning to claim your reward before it expires.

When exploring sportsbook promos , you'll find that Fanatics' seven-day bonus structure stands out because it extends your betting window well beyond Alabama vs. LSU. You can use your daily FanCash rewards on college football games throughout the week, NFL matchups, or any other sports available on the platform. This flexibility makes the offer valuable whether you're a casual bettor or someone looking to explore multiple markets.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Alabama vs. LSU

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Saturday's game:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app. Create a new account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Complete the verification process and make a qualifying deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of $20 or more on Alabama vs. LSU at odds of -500 or longer within seven days. Return daily for the next seven days to claim your $50 FanCash reward each day. Use your accumulated FanCash on additional wagers throughout the week.

For more details on everything Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Alabama vs. LSU

Fanatics regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers looking to maximize their betting experience. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to sport-specific offers. You can find all active promotions by opening the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promos" section, where you'll see what's available for upcoming games and events.

The platform updates its promotional calendar throughout the season, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss opportunities to add value to your bets. Whether you're betting on Alabama vs. LSU or planning ahead for future matchups, staying informed about available offers helps you get the most from your Fanatics account. Existing users should make the "Promos" tab a regular stop during their betting sessions.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.