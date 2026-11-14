Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for College Football Week 11

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New users can grab the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 and bet $20 to get $350 in FanCash on College Football Week 11. This welcome offer is live as of Saturday, Nov. 14. Pick a game from the loaded Saturday slate and start your week of rewards.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for College Football Week 11

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new users who deposit at least $10 and wager $20 or more on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Your first qualifying bet on a Week 11 game counts as day 1 of the offer. From there, you unlock $50 in FanCash each day for a week, which adds up to $350.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is built to pay out whether your first bet wins or loses. Say you put $20 on Miami to beat Duke and the Hurricanes cover. You collect your winnings and still earn FanCash. Say you back Texas at LSU and the Tigers pull the upset in Death Valley. Your bet loses, but the FanCash rewards still arrive.

Here are the key terms of the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

The offer is open only to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first bet must be $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer, and it can target any Week 11 game.

You must place a qualifying bet within seven days of signing up.

You unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each daily reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it, so use it quickly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV and WY. It is not available in New York.

Want to see how this deal stacks up against other sportsbook promos ? The daily payout structure makes this one stand out. It rewards you for coming back all week, much like a team that keeps showing up in November.

Saturday's slate gives you plenty of choices for your day 1 bet. No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 22 Missouri, and No. 18 USC visits No. 9 Indiana in a pivotal Big Ten showdown. No. 3 Alabama travels to Vanderbilt, while No. 7 Miami looks to rebound from its loss to Notre Dame against Duke.

The evening window features No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU and undefeated No. 2 Utah against No. 23 Arizona. No. 12 Texas Tech faces No. 25 Oklahoma State, and No. 11 Kentucky hosts Florida. With so many ranked matchups, you will have no trouble finding a game to anchor your first bet.

Know the numbers before you bet on College Football Week 11

Here is a look at the early College Football Week 11 odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for Saturday's noon window. Lines can move, so check the app before you place your bet.

Duke at Miami (12:00 PM ET): Miami is a 14-point favorite. The moneyline is Miami -486 and Duke +425, with a total of 54.5.

Wake Forest at SMU (12:00 PM ET): Wake Forest is a 2-point favorite. The moneyline is Wake Forest -115 and SMU +113, with a total of 61.5.

Northwestern at Ohio State (12:00 PM ET): Ohio State is a 9.5-point favorite. The moneyline is Ohio State -292 and Northwestern +292, with a total of 48.5.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Saturday's college football slate

Signing up takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your offer before Saturday's kickoffs.

Click the link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and start your registration. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger bet on a Week 11 game at odds of -500 or longer. This counts as day 1. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours, before it expires.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The fun does not stop once you finish the welcome offer. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, including offers tied to big college football weekends. Open the Promos section in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is live before you place your next bet.

Checking that tab before each slate is a good habit. A quick look can turn a routine wager into a better-priced bet, much like scouting the depth chart before kickoff.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.