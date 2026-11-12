Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash . New users who sign up on Thursday, Nov. 12 can place that first bet on Washington at New York or any other game on the loaded NFL, NBA and NHL slates.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Thursday's slate

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new users with $350 in FanCash after a $20 wager. Thursday gives you plenty of choices for that first bet. The NFL's Week 10 opener sends Washington to MetLife Stadium for an 8:15 PM ET kickoff on Prime Video, and the NBA and NHL boards are stacked as well.

Consider the matchup. New York leads the NFC East at 5-2-1, while Washington sits at 2-5-1 after the teams tied 27-27 on Oct. 11. J.J. McCarthy is set to make his first home start for New York despite a hip injury suffered Sunday. Washington's pass defense ranks third-worst in the league, while Jayden Daniels has thrown 180 passes this season without an interception.

If you prefer hoops or hockey, the options run deep. The NBA slate features Toronto at Philadelphia and Detroit at Washington at 7 PM ET, Dallas at Minnesota at 8 PM ET on NBA TV and Charlotte at Phoenix at 9 PM ET. Toronto plays a second straight night after Wednesday's home game against Boston. The NHL offers 11 games, from Carolina against Seattle in Finland at noon ET to New York at Los Angeles at 10 PM ET.

Here is what happens depending on how your qualifying bet goes. If your $20 wager on Washington at New York wins, you collect your normal sportsbook payout and still earn the FanCash bonus. If the bet loses, you still unlock the full $350 in FanCash, because the bonus depends on placing the qualifying wager, not on winning it.

Keep these terms in mind before you sign up. Many of the best sportsbook promos have specific rules, and this one is no different.

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter the code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first bet must be at least $20 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

You unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each day's FanCash expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it, so use it quickly.

FanCash is a non-withdrawable bonus, and the offer expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV and WY.

The offer is not available in New York.

Thursday's bet counts as day 1. You then return for six more days and place a qualifying bet each day to collect the rest of your $50 daily rewards. With Sunday's NFL slate and Monday's Los Angeles at Baltimore game coming up, you will have no shortage of games to bet on.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Washington at New York

Signing up takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus and place your first bet on Thursday night's NFL game or any other event on the board.

Click any link in this article to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a wager of $20 or more on Washington at New York, or on any NBA or NHL game, at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours of receiving it.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is only the start. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, and they often tie into big events like NFL Week 10, the NBA and the NHL.

Check the Promos section of the Fanatics Sportsbook app before each game to see what is live. Fresh offers appear often, so a quick look before you bet can add extra value to your slip.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.