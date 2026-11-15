Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Steelers vs. Bengals

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash on Sunday Night Football. New users can back the Steelers or the Bengals in this AFC North showdown. This welcome offer is live as of Sunday, Nov. 15.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Steelers vs. Bengals

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo turns a $20 wager into $350 in FanCash that unlocks over seven days. Your first bet on Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati counts as day 1 of the offer. After that, you place a qualifying bet each day to collect $50 in FanCash daily.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is built for bettors who like a little extra time to play. Many sportsbook promos hand out one lump sum, but this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus rewards you for coming back. Think of it as a seven-day drive instead of a single Hail Mary.

Here are the key terms to know before you wager on the Steelers and Bengals:

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must register with the promo code SIBONUS350 to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your qualifying wager must be $20 or more on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer.

You unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and each daily reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV and WY. It is not available in New York.

Say you bet $20 on the Bengals to cover the spread in Sunday Night Football. If Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase carry Cincinnati to a win, your bet cashes and you collect your winnings. If the Steelers pull off the upset behind T.J. Watt and the pass rush, your bet loses, but you still qualify for the $50 daily FanCash drops.

The same goes if you back Pittsburgh. A Steelers win means your wager pays out, and a Bengals victory means it does not. Either way, the result of your Sunday night bet does not change the $350 in FanCash you can earn by following the daily steps.

Both teams enter this game at 6-2 and on four-game winning streaks. Cincinnati's offense leans on Burrow, who leads the NFL with 23 touchdown passes. Pittsburgh counters with a defense that ranks tied for fourth in points allowed per game (18.0) and tied for fourth in sacks (26).

Steelers vs. Bengals odds: Which AFC North contender gets your first bet?

The Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati Sunday Night Football matchup kicks off at 8:20 PM ET. Here are the current odds at Fanatics Sportsbook:

Moneyline: Steelers +155, Bengals -190.

Spread: Bengals -3.5.

Total: 49.5.

All of these markets sit well within the -500 minimum for a qualifying bet. Pick the side or total that fits your read of the game.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Sunday Night Football

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes, and you can finish before kickoff. Follow these steps to bet on Steelers vs. Bengals and start your seven-day run:

Click the link in this article to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger bet on the Steelers vs. Bengals game at odds of -500 or longer. This counts as your day 1 bet. Return each day for the next six days and place another qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash per day. Use each $50 FanCash reward within 24 hours of receiving it, since it expires after that window.

For a closer look at the app, the betting markets and the user experience, read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The welcome bonus is only the start at Fanatics Sportsbook. The app regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for existing customers, so there is often a fresh way to add value to your bets.

To see what is available, open the Promos section in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Check back often, especially on big game days like Sunday Night Football, when new offers tend to appear.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.