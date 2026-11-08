Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Tampa Bay vs. Chicago Sunday Night Football

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New bettors can claim a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to earn $350 in FanCash when betting on Tampa Bay vs. Chicago this Sunday. The Buccaneers bring the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack to Soldier Field as they look to extend their winning streak against the Bears. This is the perfect opportunity to get started with a welcome offer available through Nov. 8.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Sunday's matchup

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward path to bonus funds. You'll deposit at least $10, place a qualifying $20 wager at odds of minus-500 or longer, and unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days. This means you can start with Sunday's Tampa Bay vs. Chicago game and continue earning rewards throughout the week.

Consider this scenario: You place a $20 bet on the Buccaneers to win at minus-110 odds during Sunday's game. If Tampa Bay pulls off the victory, you'd win $18.18 on your initial wager. Regardless of the outcome, you'll earn your first $50 in FanCash that day, which expires 24 hours after it's issued. You can then use that bonus on Monday's slate of games, and repeat the process daily through day seven.

Here are the key terms for this sportsbook promos offer:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager $20 or more on any sports market with minimum minus-500 odds.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.

Available only to new users without an existing Fanatics account.

Valid in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY, and WV.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo makes Sunday's matchup an ideal entry point. With Baker Mayfield's thumb injury improving and the Buccaneers riding a dominant rushing attack, Tampa Bay presents compelling betting angles. You can test those theories while building your bonus balance throughout the week.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

Signing up and claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Sunday's game:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger bet on any market with minus-500 odds or better for Sunday's Tampa Bay vs. Chicago game. Receive your first $50 in FanCash after your qualifying bet settles. Return daily for the next six days to earn an additional $50 in FanCash each day.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions

Fanatics regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Once you've claimed your sign-up bonus, you can discover these ongoing promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. The sportsbook updates its promotional calendar frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable opportunities to boost your betting power.

Whether you're eyeing the Buccaneers' rushing dominance or the Bears' offensive firepower, Fanatics gives you the tools to make informed wagers while earning substantial bonus value. Start your journey with the welcome offer this Sunday and build your bankroll throughout the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.