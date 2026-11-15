Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for Patriots vs. Lions in Munich: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to unlock $350 in FanCash when you bet $20 on Patriots vs. Lions in Munich. The offer is live for new users as of Sunday, Nov. 15. Sign up, place your first wager on this international showdown and start collecting your daily rewards.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Patriots vs. Lions in Munich

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new users with a bet $20, get $350 in FanCash structure. You must register with code SIBONUS350, make a qualifying deposit and place a $20 or larger wager on a market with odds of -500 or longer. Your Patriots-Lions bet counts as day 1 of the seven-day reward window.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo pays out in daily installments instead of one lump sum. Once your qualifying bet is in, you unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, which adds up to $350. This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more creative sportsbook promos I have seen, because it keeps you engaged all week instead of ending after one result.

Here are the key terms to know before you sign up:

The offer is for new Fanatics Sportsbook users who do not already have an account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first wager must be $20 or more on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

You unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

Each day's reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it, so use it quickly.

The offer is available only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV and WY. It is not available in New York.

The $350 in FanCash is guaranteed whether your first bet wins or loses. Say you put $20 on the Lions to beat the Patriots in Munich. If Jahmyr Gibbs and Detroit's four-game winning streak carry the day, you collect your winnings, and your daily FanCash still arrives.

Now say you back New England at plus-money odds and the Patriots cannot clean up their turnover troubles. Your $20 wager does not land, but you still unlock the $50 daily FanCash rewards for the week. Either way, the bonus does not depend on the final score of the game.

The matchup gives you plenty to think about before you choose your market. New England (5-4) is coming off a 45-27 home loss to Green Bay in which quarterback Drake Maye threw three first-half interceptions, and the Patriots sit at minus-11 in turnover differential. Detroit (6-2) has committed just five turnovers all season and ranks third in the NFL with 27 sacks. Injuries add another twist, since New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to miss several weeks, TreVeyon Henderson is out and receiver A.J. Brown is uncertain with an ankle and knee issue.

Patriots vs. Lions in Munich: Odds for the Bavarian showdown

Before you lock in your qualifying wager on Patriots vs. Lions in Munich, here is where the market stands at Fanatics Sportsbook for the 9:30 AM ET kickoff:

Moneyline: Patriots +130, Lions -155.

Spread: Lions -3.

Total: 51 points.

Remember that your first bet needs odds of -500 or longer to qualify. All three markets above meet that requirement, so you can back the Lions, take the Patriots as underdogs or play the total and still trigger your $350 in FanCash.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer for Patriots vs. Lions

Claiming this welcome offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to place your first bet on Patriots vs. Lions in Munich and start your seven-day FanCash run:

Click any link in this article to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Navigate to the Patriots vs. Lions game in Munich and place a $20 or larger bet at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours of receiving it, before it expires.

Want a closer look at the platform before you register? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review for a breakdown of features, markets and the overall betting experience.

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is only the beginning at Fanatics. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts, bonuses and special deals for existing customers across the NFL and other major sports.

To see what is available after your first week, open the Promos section in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Checking in before each slate gives you a chance to find new ways to add value to your wagers, whether you bet on Lions-Patriots rematches down the road or the next big game on the calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.