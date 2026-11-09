Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 for Monday NBA Games and Week 9 Monday Night Football

New bettors can claim $350 in FanCash using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 on Nov. 9. This welcome offer lets you bet on an exciting slate of Monday Night Football and NBA action without needing to deposit a large sum upfront. Buffalo and Minnesota kick off Week 9 at 8:15 PM ET, while eight NBA games tip off throughout the evening.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Monday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days. After you register with code SIBONUS350 and make a qualifying deposit of at least $10, place a single bet of $20 or more at odds of negative 500 or longer. You'll unlock $50 in FanCash each day for a week, giving you multiple opportunities to wager on Monday's matchups and beyond.

Let's say you place a $20 bet on the Bills to cover against Minnesota on Monday night. If Buffalo wins and covers the spread, you'll have your original winnings plus the daily FanCash bonus to use on the NBA slate. If your bet doesn't land, you still receive the $50 FanCash reward the next day, allowing you to continue betting without additional deposits. This structure makes sportsbook promos valuable for exploring different markets across football and basketball.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY, and WV.

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager $20 or more on any sports market with minimum negative 500 odds within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after issuance.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit usable only for additional wagers.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Monday's action

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to bet on the Bills-Vikings matchup and the eight-game NBA slate by Monday evening. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your bonus and start wagering.

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a bet of $20 or more at odds of negative 500 or longer on any Monday sports market. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash each day. Use your accumulated FanCash to wager on future games, including the remainder of the NBA season and upcoming NFL matchups.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to see how it compares to other leading sportsbooks.

Additional bonuses and boosts available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the sports calendar. These offers often include enhanced odds on popular matchups, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events. To discover what's currently available, navigate to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find all active offers and their specific terms.

Existing users should check the app frequently, as Fanatics updates its promotional calendar regularly. Whether you're looking to boost your potential winnings on the Bills-Vikings showdown or maximize returns on the evening's NBA games, the Promos tab keeps you informed of every available opportunity. This commitment to ongoing promotions makes Fanatics a competitive choice for bettors seeking consistent value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.