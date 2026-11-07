Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for College Football Week 10

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

College Football Week 10 delivers must-watch matchups on Saturday, Nov. 7, and you can maximize your betting experience with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350. This $350 in FanCash welcome offer gives new users the perfect opportunity to wager on top-ranked teams competing across the country. The action starts at noon ET with No. 9 BYU facing No. 3 Utah, and continues throughout the day with seven ranked matchups.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for College Football Week 10

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 unlocks a seven-day bonus structure that rewards consistent betting activity. After you register and make a qualifying deposit, you'll place a single $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market. From there, you earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days, totaling $350 in bonus funds to use across the platform.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this welcome offer:

Available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or more bet at minimum -500 odds within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, with each day's reward expiring 24 hours after issuance.

FanCash bonus funds are non-withdrawable and must be used for additional wagers.

Let's say you use your initial $20 bet on the No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU matchup at noon ET on Saturday. If your wager wins, you'll have momentum heading into the evening slate and can use your daily FanCash rewards on No. 1 Miami visiting No. 11 Notre Dame or No. 2 Georgia taking on No. 10 Ole Miss. If your initial bet doesn't land, you still unlock the full $350 in FanCash across the week, giving you multiple opportunities to find winning selections throughout College Football Week 10 and beyond.

The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but this offer stands out because it doesn't require you to win your first wager to claim the bonus. You're guaranteed the full $350 in FanCash as long as you meet the deposit and initial bet requirements. Each day's $50 reward expires within 24 hours, so plan your bets strategically across the week's biggest games.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for College Football Week 10

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Saturday's ranked matchups:

Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first $20 or more bet at odds of -500 or longer on any College Football Week 10 game, such as No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri or No. 23 Oregon against No. 12 Ohio State. Return to the app daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to unlock $50 in FanCash each day. Use your daily FanCash rewards on additional wagers throughout the week, remembering that each day's bonus expires 24 hours after it's credited.

For a deeper look at what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional bonuses and boosts available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome offer, Fanatics continues rewarding loyalty with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features bonus bets, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on marquee events throughout the sports calendar. You can discover these additional opportunities by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers refresh regularly based on upcoming games and matchups.

Existing users benefit from a steady stream of promotional content designed to enhance their betting experience. Whether you're looking to maximize value on College Football Week 10 or prepare for future sporting events, Fanatics keeps fresh incentives available for those who check the promotions hub consistently. This commitment to ongoing rewards makes Fanatics a competitive choice for bettors seeking value beyond their initial welcome package.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.