Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Georgia vs. Ole Miss

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash when betting on Georgia vs. Ole Miss this Saturday, Nov. 7. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you a substantial bonus to wager on one of the season's biggest SEC matchups. The Bulldogs and Rebels will battle in Oxford, Miss., with playoff implications on the line.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Georgia vs. Ole Miss

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days when you meet the initial requirements. You'll earn $50 in FanCash daily for one week, giving you multiple opportunities to place bets on the Georgia vs. Ole Miss game and other sports throughout the week. This approach lets you build your bankroll gradually while enjoying the action.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this bonus.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the offer.

Place a $20 or more wager at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of registration.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after issuance.

Let's say you deposit $10 and place a $25 bet on Georgia to cover the spread against Ole Miss at -110 odds. If Georgia wins, you'll collect your winnings and unlock your first $50 in FanCash. If the Bulldogs fall short, you still earn that initial $50 reward the next day, allowing you to continue betting on other games. This structure means you have seven chances to build your account with daily FanCash rewards, regardless of individual bet outcomes.

When exploring sportsbook promos , you'll find that most competitors don't offer this level of daily bonus structure. The Fanatics approach gives new bettors flexibility and multiple betting opportunities throughout the week. Remember that FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus currency, so you'll need to use it for additional wagers on Georgia vs. Ole Miss or other sports events.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss game

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Saturday's matchup:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or more bet on Georgia vs. Ole Miss or any other sport at odds of -500 or longer within seven days. Return daily for the next seven days to claim your $50 FanCash reward each day. Use your accumulated FanCash to place additional bets throughout the week.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn more about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Once you've claimed your initial sign-up bonus, you can explore ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently and often include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events like Georgia vs. Ole Miss.

Established bettors can take advantage of these rotating promotions to maximize their betting value throughout the season. Fanatics updates its promotional calendar regularly, so checking the app ensures you never miss an opportunity to enhance your wagers. The platform rewards loyalty with consistent bonus opportunities for users who maintain active accounts.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.