Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash when you bet $20. As of Wednesday, Nov. 11, new users can use this offer on a busy NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10 schedule.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new users with a bet-and-get structure spread across seven days. You wager $20 or more on any market, then unlock $50 in FanCash each day for a week, which adds up to $350. Think of it as a weekly paycheck for placing a daily bet.

Your first qualifying bet counts as day 1, and Wednesday's NBA and NHL slate gives you plenty of choices. You could back Cleveland at New York in ESPN's 7 PM ET opener, or Golden State at Houston at 9:30 PM ET to close the doubleheader. Hockey fans can look at Tampa Bay at Buffalo at 7 PM ET on TNT or Utah at Vegas at 9:30 PM ET.

Here is how the day 1 bet plays out. If your $20 wager on Cleveland at New York wins, you collect your winnings in cash and still unlock your daily FanCash. If the bet loses, you lose the $20 stake, but the $50 in FanCash for that day still comes your way as long as the bet met the qualifying terms.

The offer is part of a larger field of sportsbook promos , but its guaranteed structure sets it apart. The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo pays out based on activity, not on the result of your first wager. Keep these terms in mind before you sign up:

The offer is available only to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

You must wager $20 or more on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each day's reward expires 24 hours after it is issued, so use it quickly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV and WY only.

The offer is not available in New York.

The calendar works in your favor. After Wednesday's NBA and NHL games, Washington visits New York at MetLife Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET to open NFL Week 10. Sunday then brings a 14-game week with kickoffs from Munich, where New England faces Detroit at 9:30 AM ET, through Pittsburgh at Cincinnati at 8:20 PM ET.

That gives you a different matchup for every day of the bonus period. You can also bet Los Angeles at Baltimore on Monday at 8:15 PM ET to wrap up the week. Spreading your qualifying bets across the NBA, NHL and NFL keeps each day's wager interesting.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for tonight's games

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes only a few minutes. I walked through the process myself, and registration moved quickly once I had my details ready. Follow these steps to start with Wednesday's games:

Click the link in this article to open the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up page. Create your account and enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Choose a game from the NBA or NHL slate, such as Boston at Toronto at 7 PM ET or Los Angeles at Milwaukee at 8 PM ET. Place a $20 or larger bet at odds of -500 or longer to count as your day 1 wager. Return each day for the next six days, place another qualifying bet and collect $50 in FanCash each time.

You can find a full breakdown of the app, odds and features in our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users

Fanatics does not stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer ends. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, often tied to major games and marquee matchups.

To see what is available, open the Promos section of the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Check it often during NFL Week 10, since new offers can appear around primetime games like Pittsburgh at Cincinnati on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.