Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for NFL Week 9 Sunday

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash when betting on NFL Week 9 Sunday on Nov. 8. This welcome offer gives you the chance to place your first wager on any of the day's 13 games, from the international matchup in Madrid to Sunday Night Football at Soldier Field.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NFL Week 9 Sunday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days, with $50 unlocked each day. To activate this offer, you'll deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up. The beauty of this structure is that you can target any game on the slate, whether you're backing Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Spain or waiting for the Bears-Buccaneers primetime showdown.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY (not available in New York).

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or greater bet at minimum -500 odds within seven days of registration.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after issuance.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be used for additional wagers.

Let's say you place a $20 bet on the Bengals-Falcons game at 9:30 AM ET and win. You'll unlock your first $50 in FanCash immediately and can use it on any subsequent Week 9 matchup. If that initial wager doesn't land, you still qualify for the full $350 bonus as long as you met the odds requirement. The key is returning daily to place qualifying bets and collect each day's $50 reward before it expires.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 9

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on NFL Week 9 Sunday:

Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or greater bet at odds of -500 or longer on any NFL Week 9 game within seven days of signing up. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash each day, for a total of $350. Use each day's FanCash reward within 24 hours on any available betting market.

For a complete breakdown of everything Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome offer and worked through the seven-day bonus period, Fanatics continues to reward loyal bettors with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features boosts, parlay bonuses, and other limited-time offers that can enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL season.

To discover what promotions are currently available, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promos section. You'll find updated offers refreshed regularly, giving you multiple ways to maximize your betting value beyond the initial sign-up bonus. Whether you're betting on Week 9 or looking ahead to the rest of the season, Fanatics keeps new opportunities in front of its users.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.