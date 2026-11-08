Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Texans vs. Chargers

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash when betting on the Texans vs. Chargers matchup on Nov. 8. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires just a $20 wager to unlock the full bonus value. The offer is available now through Nov. 8, giving bettors the perfect opportunity to back their picks in this AFC showdown.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Texans vs. Chargers

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days, with $50 unlocking each day after you place a qualifying bet. When you register with code SIBONUS350 and deposit at least $10, you'll place your first $20+ wager on the Texans-Chargers game on Nov. 8. That initial bet triggers your first $50 in FanCash, which you can use immediately on any sports market.

Here's what makes this offer compelling: if your first bet on the Texans-Chargers matchup wins, you'll have real winnings to build on while earning daily FanCash rewards. If that initial wager loses, the FanCash still arrives the next day, giving you another chance to bet on subsequent games. The key is returning daily for seven days to place qualifying bets and collect all $350 in bonus funds.

Review the terms and conditions of this sportsbook promos offer carefully:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20+ bet at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after issuance.

FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be wagered on any sports market.

Offer available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

The Texans and Chargers both enter this game desperate for momentum. Houston sits at 2-5 after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Giants, while Los Angeles remains winless at 0-7. Either team could provide value on Nov. 8, making this an ideal game to deploy your initial $20 bet and begin collecting daily FanCash rewards.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Texans-Chargers game

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your offer and place your first bet on the Texans vs. Chargers:

Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20+ bet on any market for the Texans-Chargers game on Nov. 8 at odds of -500 or longer. Receive your first $50 in FanCash the next day. Return daily for the next six days, place a qualifying bet each day, and collect $50 in FanCash daily. Use all $350 in accumulated FanCash across the week on any sports betting markets.

For a complete breakdown of the Fanatics experience, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to sport-specific bonuses. To discover what's currently available, navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app after you've created your account.

Established users can find daily opportunities to enhance their bets without needing a promo code. The app displays all active promotions prominently, allowing you to stack bonuses with your regular wagering strategy. Check back regularly to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.