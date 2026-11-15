Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Week 10 NFL Sunday

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New users who sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 on Nov. 15 can get $350 in FanCash after a $20 bet. Use that first wager on Sunday's 12-game NFL slate, which opens with Patriots-Lions in Munich.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 10 NFL Sunday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo turns one $20 wager into $350 in FanCash spread over a full week. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo works as a seven-day streak. Your bet on a Week 10 game counts as day 1, and each qualifying bet after that unlocks another $50.

Sunday gives you plenty of options for that first bet. Patriots-Lions kicks off at 9:30 AM ET in Munich, and Bills-Jets follows at 1:00 PM ET. The slate also includes Chiefs at Falcons, Vikings at Packers, Texans at Browns, 49ers at Cowboys, Rams at Cardinals and Seahawks at Raiders. Steelers-Bengals closes the day on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 PM ET.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is just one of many sportsbook promos on the market, but its guaranteed structure makes it easy to understand. Here are the key terms:

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first bet must be at least $20 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

You unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each day's $50 reward expires 24 hours after it is issued, so use it quickly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV and WY, and it is not available in New York.

Say I place my $20 bet on the Bills to beat the Jets on Sunday. If Buffalo wins, my bet pays out and I still collect the FanCash bonus. If the Jets pull off the upset and my bet loses, I still unlock the same $50 daily FanCash rewards, as long as I keep placing qualifying bets each day.

The same applies if I back the Patriots to upset Detroit in Munich. A win or a loss on that early bet does not change the $350 in FanCash. What matters is that the bet meets the $20 minimum and the -500 odds requirement, and that you return daily to keep the streak going.

Week 10 NFL Sunday odds: Munich kicks off the action

Here is how Fanatics lines up three of Sunday's Week 10 games, so you can pick your qualifying bet for the NFL slate:

Patriots @ Lions (9:30 AM ET): Moneyline NE +130, DET -155. Spread: DET -3. Total: 51.

Bills @ Jets (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline BUF -450, NYJ +340. Spread: BUF -8. Total: 51.

Jaguars @ Titans (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline JAX -600, TEN +430. Spread: JAX -10.5. Total: 46.

Remember the -500 minimum when you pick your market. Jacksonville's moneyline at -600 is shorter than the cutoff, so it would not qualify. The Bills moneyline at -450, however, falls within the allowed range.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Week 10 NFL Sunday

Getting started takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your $350 in FanCash and place your first bet on Sunday's NFL action:

Click the link in this article to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a bet of $20 or more on a Week 10 NFL game, such as Patriots-Lions, Bills-Jets or Steelers-Bengals, at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours, before it expires.

Want a closer look at the app, markets and features before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users after Week 10 NFL Sunday

The welcome offer is only the start. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, and these deals often tie into major games and weekly NFL slates.

To find them, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers can appear before big matchups like Chiefs-Falcons, Vikings-Packers and the Sunday night showdown between the Steelers and Bengals.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.