Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash on Boston vs. Philadelphia

New users who enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 can bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash as of Tuesday, Nov. 10. Place your first wager on Boston vs. Philadelphia at 8 PM ET on NBC to start unlocking the bonus.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Boston vs. Philadelphia

The Eastern Conference's top two teams meet tonight, and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a strong reason to join the action. Philadelphia sits at 9-2, a half-game ahead of Boston at 8-2. The matchup also marks the first meeting between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown since July's trade sent Brown to Philadelphia and brought Paul George to Boston.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo works over seven days. Your first qualifying bet on Boston vs. Philadelphia counts as day 1, and you then return each day to earn $50 in FanCash for a total of $350. Think of it like a seven-game series where you need to show up every night.

Here are the key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

The offer is open only to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first wager must be $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it is issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV and WY.

The offer is not available in New York.

Here is how the bet plays out on tonight's game. Say you put $20 on Philadelphia's moneyline and Maxey, who leads the team at 26.9 points per game, helps the 76ers pull out the win. You collect your winnings plus your stake, and your daily FanCash rewards continue as planned.

Now say you back Boston and the Celtics fall short in Philadelphia. Your $20 wager still counts toward the qualifying requirement, so you keep earning $50 in FanCash each day as long as you meet the daily betting requirement. That is what sets this offer apart from many other sportsbook promos , which often hinge on the outcome of a single bet.

The matchup offers plenty of betting angles. Boston averages 115 points and 27.2 assists, compared with 111 points and 25.9 assists for Philadelphia. The 76ers commit fewer turnovers at 12.3 per game to Boston's 14.3, while the Celtics hold the rebounding edge at 45 per game to 43.4.

Tatum leads Boston with 27.1 points and 7.8 assists per game, though he has shot 40% from the field this month. George scored 27 points with five 3-pointers in Sunday's 20-point win at Milwaukee, and he has averaged 20.4 points while shooting 42.5% from deep this season. Brown has averaged 22.3 points in his first 10 games for Philadelphia and 26 points over his last four, so player props could be worth a look.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus and bet on Boston vs. Philadelphia

Claiming the offer takes only a few minutes, and you can finish before tipoff at 8 PM ET. Follow these steps to get started:

Click the link in this article to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Find Boston vs. Philadelphia in the NBA section and choose your market. Place a wager of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer to complete day 1. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash before it expires 24 hours after it is issued.

Want to learn more before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review for a closer look at the app, markets and rewards program.

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The welcome offer is only the beginning. Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts, bonuses and special deals for current customers, so there is often something new on the board after your first week.

To see what is available, open the Promos section in the Fanatics Sportsbook app before you place a bet. Checking it each day helps you catch limited-time offers tied to big games like tonight's Eastern Conference showdown.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.