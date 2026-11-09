Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350 Unlocks $350 FanCash for a $20 Bet on Buffalo vs. Minnesota

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash when betting on Buffalo vs. Minnesota on Nov. 9. This welcome offer gives you a strong starting bankroll to place wagers on one of Week 9's marquee matchups between two division leaders at U.S. Bank Stadium.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Monday's matchup

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days when you meet the initial requirements. Here's what you need to know about claiming this bonus for the Bills-Vikings showdown:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to activate your account.

Place a qualifying bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit usable only for wagering.

Let's say you place a $20 bet on Buffalo's offense to score over 27.5 points against Minnesota's stingy defense. If the Bills cover that wager, you've won your initial bet and can use your first $50 FanCash reward the following day on another market. If your bet doesn't hit, you still receive that first $50 FanCash on day two, giving you another opportunity to build your account through the remaining six days of the promotion.

The beauty of this sportsbook promos offer is that you can target different markets throughout the week. Whether you want to bet on Josh Allen's passing yards, James Cook's rushing performance, or Minnesota's defensive output, you have multiple opportunities to use your daily FanCash rewards on the game or other sports events.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus

Signing up for this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start betting on Buffalo vs. Minnesota with your bonus FanCash:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of $20 or more at -500 odds or longer on any market, including Monday's Bills-Vikings game. Return daily for the next seven days to claim your $50 FanCash reward each day. Use your daily FanCash on additional wagers throughout the week.

For a complete breakdown of Fanatics' features and betting options, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues rewarding loyalty with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers that keep your account active and engaged throughout the season.

To discover these additional opportunities, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. You'll find updated offers refreshed regularly, giving you multiple ways to maximize your betting experience beyond your initial sign-up bonus. Whether you're betting on Monday's Bills-Vikings clash or looking ahead to future matchups, Fanatics ensures there's always something new to explore.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.