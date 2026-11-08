FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Up to $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 9 Sunday

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

NFL Week 9 brings a loaded Sunday slate on Nov. 8, and I'm ready to capitalize on the action with a $200 bonus bet offer from FanDuel. Whether you're eyeing the international matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons in Madrid or any of the 12 other games on the schedule, a FanDuel promo code isn't required to unlock this welcome bonus. Check out other sportsbook promos available this week as well.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for NFL Week 9

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to activate. Instead, I need to place a $5 qualifying wager each day for four consecutive days to earn $50 in bonus bets daily, totaling up to $200. The first qualifying bet should target any game from the NFL Week 9 Sunday slate, including the Bengals versus Falcons matchup at 9:30 AM ET or any of the afternoon contests.

Here are the key terms I need to remember:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create my account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market for the NFL Week 9 games.

If my bet wins or loses, FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling.

Repeat the daily wagers for the following three consecutive days to maximize the offer.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance, and the bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

If I place a $5 bet on the Bengals to cover the spread and win, I'll receive $50 in bonus bets the next day. If that same bet loses, I still get the $50 bonus bets, which I can use on any of the remaining NFL Week 9 games or future matchups. The key is consistency: I must place a qualifying wager each of the four days, or I'll forfeit the bonus for that day.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for NFL Week 9

Claiming this welcome bonus is straightforward, and I can start betting on the Bengals versus Falcons game at 9:30 AM ET to kick off my four-day bonus run.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and sign up for a new account. Verify your identity and complete the registration process. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method. Browse the NFL Week 9 Sunday games and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market, such as a moneyline, spread, or total. Once your wager settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Repeat steps 4 and 5 for the next three consecutive days to earn the full $200 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on any eligible wager; if you win, those winnings become withdrawable.

For a complete breakdown of FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes for existing users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for customers who already have accounts. I can find these ongoing offers by visiting the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where daily specials and enhanced odds frequently appear. These bonuses change regularly, so checking back often helps me maximize my betting value throughout the NFL season and beyond.

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