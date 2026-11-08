FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $200 in Bonus Bets for Tampa Bay vs. Chicago Sunday Night Football

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

New bettors can earn up to $200 in bonus bets this week by claiming a FanDuel promo code offer ahead of Sunday's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears. Check out sportsbook promos available on Nov. 8 to maximize your welcome bonus before placing your first wager on this primetime showdown.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Sunday's game

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new users simply need to wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days to unlock $50 in bonus bets daily, totaling up to $200 in bonus bets. Your first qualifying wager on the Buccaneers-Bears matchup counts as day one of this promotion.

Here's how the bonus structure works: Place a $5 qualifying bet on any market for Sunday's game. Whether your wager wins or loses, FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of your bet settling. Repeat this process for three additional consecutive days to maximize your total bonus.

Key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus include the following:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your qualifying wager settles.

Repeat daily wagers for three consecutive days following your first bet to earn the full $200 bonus.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

If you place a $5 bet on the Buccaneers to cover the spread on Sunday and your selection wins, you'll receive your winnings plus $50 in bonus bets the next day. If that same bet loses, you still receive the $50 in bonus bets, allowing you to continue building your bankroll throughout the promotional period.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for the Buccaneers vs. Bears game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Sunday's matchup:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Create your account and verify your identity by providing the required personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred banking method. Browse the available betting markets for the Buccaneers-Bears game and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. After your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Repeat steps four and five for three additional consecutive days to earn the full $200 bonus. Use your bonus bets on any eligible wager before the seven-day expiration window closes.

For a comprehensive breakdown of FanDuel's features and offerings, check out our detailed FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for players who already have accounts. These ongoing offers include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions that can enhance your betting experience throughout the season. To discover what's currently available, simply open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your interests.

The Promotions section updates frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your value. Whether you're betting on Sunday's primetime matchup or any other sporting event, FanDuel's promotions hub keeps you informed about the latest bonuses and enhanced odds available to your account.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.