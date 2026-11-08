FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $200 in Bonus Bets for Texans vs. Chargers

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for four consecutive days to get up to $200 in bonus bets.

New bettors can claim up to $200 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available on Nov. 8. This welcome bonus applies to sportsbook promos across all eligible betting markets. Place your first wager on the Texans and Chargers matchup to start earning bonus bets immediately.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Texans vs. Chargers

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to wager $5 or more each day for four consecutive days to trigger a daily $50 bonus bet. Your first qualifying wager on the Texans vs. Chargers game counts as day one of this promotion.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you place a $5 bet on Houston to cover the spread and that wager wins, FanDuel credits $50 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. If your $5 bet loses, you still receive the $50 bonus bets. This means you can earn up to $200 in total bonus bets by completing qualifying wagers across four consecutive days, with the Texans and Chargers matchup serving as your entry point.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus comes with specific terms and conditions you should understand before claiming:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including the Texans vs. Chargers game.

Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles, regardless of the outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for three additional consecutive days to maximize the promotion and earn the full $200.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them promptly on upcoming games.

The bonus stake itself is not returned in any winnings from bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code new-user offer for this game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the Texans vs. Chargers matchup:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete account registration. Navigate to the "Cashier" section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the NFL betting markets and find the Texans vs. Chargers game. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting option for this matchup. After your wager settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Repeat this process for three more consecutive days to earn the full $200 in bonus bets.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. You can discover these ongoing bonuses by visiting the "Promotions" tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where the sportsbook highlights daily deals, profit boosts, and other special offers. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value on upcoming games and events.

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