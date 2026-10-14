FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Milwaukee vs Los Angeles NLCS Game Starts Unlocking $350 Bonus Bets With a $5 Wager

New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available on Oct. 14. The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers face off in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, and you can use sportsbook promos to boost your betting power for this crucial matchup.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for the Brewers vs Dodgers game

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. New users simply need to sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market to receive $50 in bonus bets. You can repeat this process daily for five consecutive days to maximize the welcome offer and earn up to $350 in total bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus works in practice: If you place a $5 bet on the Brewers to win Game 3 and your wager loses, FanDuel credits you with $50 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. If your $5 bet wins, you keep your winnings plus receive the $50 bonus bets. You can then use those bonus bets on subsequent games in the NLCS or any other betting market available on the platform.

The key terms and conditions for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to qualify.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet settles, whether it wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for up to five days to earn up to $350 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus bet stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for the Brewers vs Dodgers matchup

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Game 3 of the NLCS between Milwaukee and Los Angeles:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets for the Brewers vs Dodgers game. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any market you choose. Once your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account. Repeat this process for up to five consecutive days to maximize your bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers throughout the NLCS or other sports.

For a complete breakdown of FanDuel's features and offerings, check out our detailed FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for players who already have accounts. Existing customers can find these ongoing offers by visiting the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where daily deals, parlay boosts, and sport-specific bonuses are frequently updated. These promotions give loyal bettors extra value on everything from the NLCS to other major sporting events throughout the year.

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