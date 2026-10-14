FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Milwaukee vs Los Angeles NLCS Game Starts Unlocking $350 Bonus Bets With a $5 Wager
New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available on Oct. 14. The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers face off in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, and you can use sportsbook promos to boost your betting power for this crucial matchup.
How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for the Brewers vs Dodgers game
The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. New users simply need to sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market to receive $50 in bonus bets. You can repeat this process daily for five consecutive days to maximize the welcome offer and earn up to $350 in total bonus bets.
Here's how the bonus works in practice: If you place a $5 bet on the Brewers to win Game 3 and your wager loses, FanDuel credits you with $50 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. If your $5 bet wins, you keep your winnings plus receive the $50 bonus bets. You can then use those bonus bets on subsequent games in the NLCS or any other betting market available on the platform.
The key terms and conditions for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to qualify.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.
- Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet settles, whether it wins or loses.
- Repeat daily wagers for up to five days to earn up to $350 in bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.
- The bonus bet stake is not returned in any winnings.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for the Brewers vs Dodgers matchup
Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Game 3 of the NLCS between Milwaukee and Los Angeles:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity.
- Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Browse the available betting markets for the Brewers vs Dodgers game.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any market you choose.
- Once your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account.
- Repeat this process for up to five consecutive days to maximize your bonus bets.
- Use your bonus bets on additional wagers throughout the NLCS or other sports.
For a complete breakdown of FanDuel's features and offerings, check out our detailed FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers
FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for players who already have accounts. Existing customers can find these ongoing offers by visiting the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where daily deals, parlay boosts, and sport-specific bonuses are frequently updated. These promotions give loyal bettors extra value on everything from the NLCS to other major sporting events throughout the year.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Geoff is a prediction markets specialist with over a decade of experience creating content. His work has been published by major brands throughout the industry, and he has been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer for several networks and sporting leagues. A former online poker player who multi-tabled 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been active in betting and trading sports for most of his adult life and has always approached them with a +EV mindset. Today, his favorite markets to trade include NFL player props, specifically milestones and alternate-line props on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, for his favorite undervalued receivers and running backs. He also continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, Geoff focuses on actionable content and finding original or underappreciated information that can give readers an edge. He has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta, and his industry experience allows him to create reliable, original content on sports betting, prediction markets, and trading platforms that readers can use when deciding where and how to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch F1 and European golf.
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting and prediction market content space with Sports Illustrated. He leads a talented team of expert analysts and product reviewers that delivers industry-best experiences to North American sports bettors and traders. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting and trading coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors and traders the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to wager on sports event outcomes online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was the senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor and trader himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers and trades on NHL, NFL, and MLB player props and cites Kalshi, Polymarket, bet365, and DraftKings as his most-used betting and prediction market apps. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, prediction market, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.