Get $200 In Bonus Bets With The bet365 Bonus Code For Monday NBA Games And Week 9 Monday Night Football

Monday, Nov. 9 brings an exciting slate of sports action, and new bettors can capitalize on the moment with a welcome offer from bet365. The sportsbook is giving new customers $200 in bonus bets when they deposit and place a qualifying wager. No bet365 bonus code is required to claim this promotion. The offer applies to Monday's matchups, including the Buffalo Bills visiting the Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 PM ET and an eight-game NBA slate headlined by Denver at Houston at 8:30 PM ET. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare other welcome offers before you sign up.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Monday's Games

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer lets new players earn $200 in bonus bets by depositing a minimum of $10 and placing a qualifying wager. The promotion requires no code entry, making it simple to activate. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater, and you must claim the offer within 30 days of creating your account.

Here's how the bonus bets work in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Bills-Vikings matchup at qualifying odds, your bet will settle within 30 days. Once it settles, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets added to your account. These bonus bets are separate from your cash balance and expire seven days after they're credited. If your initial wager wins, you keep your winnings plus the $200 bonus bets. If your initial wager loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other Monday games or NBA matchups.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not qualify.

For Monday's Bills-Vikings game, current odds show Buffalo as the favorite. Here are the odds for the primary matchup:

Current Odds

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills -173, Minnesota Vikings +148.

Spread: Buffalo Bills -3 (-117), Minnesota Vikings +3 (-103).

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Monday's Action

Claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started on Monday's games:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater on Monday's Bills-Vikings game or any other available matchup. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within the specified timeframe. Use your bonus bets on additional Monday games or NBA contests before they expire in seven days.

For more details about the sportsbook's features and offerings, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These ongoing promotions include odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other special offers tied to major sporting events. To discover what promotions are currently active, existing users should check the Promos section directly within the bet365 Sportsbook app. The app makes it easy to browse available offers and apply them to your bets with just a few taps.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.