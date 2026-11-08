Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Trading Bonus for NFL Week 9 Sunday

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you trade on NFL Week 9 Sunday. This prediction market promos offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock your bonus. As of Sunday, November 8, new users can register with code SIBONUS and start trading across the full slate of NFL matchups scheduled for the day.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NFL Week 9 Sunday

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, and the code must be entered during registration. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, your bonus funds are credited to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer

Enter code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the bonus

Provide valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more

Complete at least one real-money trade to receive your $25 bonus

Meet the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing profits

When you trade on NFL Week 9 Sunday games, your bonus applies to any market you choose. If you place a trade on the Bengals versus Falcons matchup at 9:30 AM ET and your prediction proves correct, your winnings are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. Similarly, if your trade doesn't go your way, you can use your bonus funds on subsequent trades throughout the day's slate of games.

No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account anymore. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users, making it easier to sign up and start trading before Sunday's action begins. You can register using your email, a crypto wallet like MetaMask, or other supported methods.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for NFL Week 9

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and claim your $25 bonus in time for Sunday's games:

Visit Polymarket using a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete email verification. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current address. Upload a valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID for verification. Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including any of the NFL Week 9 Sunday games. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited once your trade is confirmed. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, and any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.