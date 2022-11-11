Week 10 NFL Player Props to Target

Looking to get in on Sunday’s NFL action? Here are some player props to target at SI Sportsbook.

The Bears-Browns game is featured here as well as the Giants-Texans game. Both games have players in nice matchups to exploit. As more props are released, keep your eyes out for a Chris Olave receiving yards prop as well as a Travie Etienne receiving yards prop. Both players are likely in a good spot to exceed the market.

In the meantime, here are some of my favorite player props from the early market. Be sure to jump on these values while you can.

Jamie Sabau/USA Today Sports

Justin Fields over 58.5 rushing yards (-125)

Justin Fields over 1.5 passing TDs (+185)

Justin Fields has gone beast-mode across the past few weeks, and now that he has Chase Claypool as an added weapon and he has rediscovered Cole Kmet, there should be no stopping him. Fields has rushed for no fewer than 60 yards in a game since Week 6, and he’s thrown five passing touchdowns across the past two contests. The Lions defense is among the league’s worst, allowing 149 rushing yards per game with 13 total rushing touchdowns as well as 268 passing yards per game and 13 passing touchdowns. Wheels up for Fields.

Saquon Barkley over 93.5 rushing yards (-125)

The Texans are allowing 154 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs this year, and this Giants offense will no doubt run through Barkley. Houston has actually been good vs. the pass, so why wouldn’t New York ride its stud to a win? Barkley is averaging 97.5 rushing yards per game this year.

Dameon Pierce over 77.5 (-120)

On the other side of this matchup is Dameon Pierce, who just rushed for 139 yards vs. what was rumored to be a tough Philadelphia run defense. Pierce is averaging 84.8 rushing yards per game this year (fifth among all running backs), and this Giants team is allowing an average of 111 rushing yards per game to opposing backs. The Houston offense runs through Pierce now, so game script should not be a concern.

Donovan Peoples-Jones over 45.5 receiving yards (-115)

DPJ has exceeded this prop for the last five games in a row, and on the season he is averaging 55 yards per game. This week the Browns face a Miami secondary that has allowed 155 receiving yards per game to opposing wideouts. Peoples-Jones has seen the second-most targets after only Amari Cooper this year, but he has a better catch rate and is averaging more yards per target. David Njoku may be limited coming back from injury, and Peoples-Jones should be able to surpass this mark.

Greg Dulcich over 40.5 receiving(-120)

Dulcich has exceeded this number in each of his three games played this year, and he’s seen 17 targets in that span. The Denver offense looked alive two weeks ago on the third-quarter drive where Russell Wilson continually targeted Dulcich. He finished the day as the Broncos' leading receiver with 87 yards on four catches. Dulcich has run a route 73.3% of the time while blocking only 7% of the time this year, and the matchup vs. the Titans is the 10th-best for tight ends.

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Week 10 Perfect 10 Matchups, Spreads

• Updated NFL MVP Odds

• NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

• NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

• NFL Super Bowl Futures

• Week 10 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: WR

• NFL Mock Draft