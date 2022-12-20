NFL Week 16 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

With NFL action spread across four days in Week 16, these betting trends can identify the best bets for each game.

Heading into the holiday weekend, the NFL action is spread out across four days. The Jaguars and Jets kick things off in Week 16 with their matchup Thursday night. Then, the bulk of the games are played Saturday on Christmas Eve, followed by three games on Christmas, and one Monday Night, which is a less-than-thrilling game between the Chargers and Colts.

For those tracking 2022 betting trends, the underdogs still have an advantage with a 120-97-7 (55%) against the spread (ATS) record. The under has cashed in 55.2% of games (122 games), while the over has cashed at a 44.8% clip (99 games).

Seven of the 16 games in Week 16 feature home underdogs, including the Bears, who the biggest home dogs as they are being spotted 8.5 points against the Bills. Home underdogs have covered the spread in 57% of games this season (49-37-3).

For the first time all year, the Eagles are listed as underdogs, in large part to the injury news involving MVP candidate Jalen Hurts.

Week 16 Betting and Team Trends

Thursday, Dec. 22

Spread: Jets -1.5

Total: 38

The Jets have lost four of their last five games.

Each of the Jaguars’ last four games have hit the over

New York is 3-0 ATS against teams with losing records.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Spread: Bengals -3.5

Perfect 10 line: Bengals -3.5

Total: 41.5

The Bengals

In Patriots

The Bengals are 13-1 ATS in their last 14 games when coming off a win.

Cincinnati is 16-3 ATS in its last 19 games and 8-1 in its last nine games.

Spread: Browns -2.5

Perfect 10 line: Browns -3.5

Total: 31.5

New Orleans is 1-4 ATS in its last five road games

The under has cashed in six out of seven Saints’ games.

Cleveland has won its last eight games when facing a team with a losing record.

The Saints are 0-4 ATS when coming off a win.

The Browns are 1-4 ATS when coming off a win.

Spread: Chiefs -9.5

Perfect 10 line: Chiefs -9.5

Total: 48.5

The Chiefs

The Seahawks

The Chiefs are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

When coming off a win, the Chiefs are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games.

Spread: Bills -8.5

Perfect 10 line: Bills -8.5

Total: 40.5

The Bills have won five of their last seven games on the road.

Chicago 3-10 ATS as a home underdog.

The over has cashed in four of the last five Bills’ games but when coming off a win and playing on the road, the under has cashed in five straight.

Spread: Lions -2.5

Total: 43.5

Detroit

Carolina

The Lions’ last three games against NFC teams have hit the over.

Detroit is 8-0 ATS when coming off a win.

When the Panthers are coming off a loss, the under has cashed in four of five games.

Spread: Titans -5.5

Total: 37

The Titans are 0-4 ATS in their last four games. They were 8-2 ATS prior.

The Texans have covered the spread in their last two games but are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

Houston has covered the spread in three of its last four games against Tennessee.

The over is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these AFC South rivals.

Since 2020, the over is 3-14 in the Titans’ last 17 home games (including playoffs).

Spread: Ravens -7.5

Perfect 10 line: Ravens -6.5

Total: Over/Under 37.5

The Ravens lost to the Browns in Week 15 and are 1-3 ATS when coming off a loss.

The Falcons are 4-2 ATS as an away underdog.

Baltimore is 0-5 ATS as a home favorite.

The over has cashed in just two of the Ravens’ last 11 games.

Spread: Vikings -5.5

Perfect 10 line: Vikings -3.5

Total: 48