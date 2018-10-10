Alabama starting cornerback Trevon Diggs will reportedly miss the remainder of the season after breaking his foot last week against Arkansas, according to AL.com's Matt Zenitz.

The news arrives just days after Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban announced Diggs would be out indefinitely due to the injury following an MRI. Zenitz reports that the junior defensive back is projected to miss four to six months and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday.

Diggs, the brother of Vikings star wideout Stefon Diggs, had recorded 20 tackles, one interception and six pass breakups this season, which led the team. It was Diggs's first season as a full-time starter.

True freshman Patrick Surtain Jr., rated a five-star recruit by 247Sports, will replace Diggs in the lineup and start opposite junior Saivion Smith.