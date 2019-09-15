What this weekend did not have was a game featuring two top-25 teams. What it did have was Kansas winning at Boston College, BYU stunning USC, an FCS triple-option team beating Georgia Tech, three hours worth of weather delays in the Cy-Hawk, Florida remaining undefeated despite losing its starting QB and the ACC having a royally bad go of it.

This was most likely the worst matchup weekend of the season and as college football typically does, it still greatly entertained us. The Rundown fills you in on the latest:

TOP 10… Teams

1. Clemson

Last week: 1

Last game: Beat Syracuse 41–6

Next game: Saturday vs. Charlotte

Trevor Lawrence threw his fourth and fifth interceptions of the season but he also passed for a career-high 395 yards to help the Tigers take down a team that took them down two years ago.

2. Alabama

Last week: 2

Last game: Beat South Carolina 47–23

Next game: Saturday vs. Southern Miss

New flash: The Crimson Tide are not perfect. Bama’s kicker missed a field goal and extra point, and the defense gave up 459 yards of offense. Nick Saban’s team also had 11 penalties. There are plenty of miscues for Saban to fix this coming week.

3. Georgia

Last week: 3

Last game: Beat Arkansas State 55–0

Next game: Saturday vs. Notre Dame

Jake Fromm misfired on just five of his 22 attempts, and the Bulldogs got their final warmup before the top-10 clash with the Irish next weekend.

4. Oklahoma

Last week: 4

Last game: Beat UCLA 48–14

Next game: Sept. 28 vs. Texas Tech

The fighting Chip Kellys drop to 0–3, and the Sooners soar to 3–0 behind another shimmering performance from their new transfer quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

5. LSU

Last week: 5

Last game: Beat Northwestern State 65–14

Next game: Saturday at Vanderbilt

The Tigers started slow but coasted in the second half against Ed Orgeron’s alma mater. Up next is a tricky one in Nashville.

6. Ohio State

Last week: 6

Last game: Beat Indiana 51–10

Next game: Saturday vs. Miami (Ohio)

Another Buckeyes’ domination. They scored on special teams, scored on offense (a lot) and scored on defense. They doubled Indiana’s amount of first downs (30) and held the Hoosiers to just three third-down conversions.

7. Notre Dame

Last week: 7

Last game: Beat New Mexico 66–14

Next game: Saturday at Georgia

The Lobos never had a chance. Brian Kelly’s team led 38–7 at halftime and got a whale of a game (360 yards and five TDs) from quarterback Ian Book. The Fighting Irish travel to Athens on Saturday for a significant affair.

8. Wisconsin

Last week: 8

Last game: Beat Central Michigan 61–0 (Week 2)

Next game: Saturday vs. Michigan

The Badgers had the weekend off to prepare for a colossal Big Ten showdown with the Wolverines. Michigan could be the first team in 2019 to score on Wisconsin.

9. Auburn

Last week: 9

Last game: Beat Kent State 55–16

Next game: Saturday at Texas A&M

Three Auburn running backs had over 100 yards, and the Tigers buried Kent State to set up a showdown with the Aggies in College Station.

10. Florida

Last week: NR

Last game: Beat Kentucky 29­–21

Next game: Saturday vs. Tennessee

The Gators lost starting quarterback Feleipe Franks for the season (right ankle), but Kyle Trask stepped in to lead them to a comeback over the Wildcats.

Top 9… Oooh, That’s Ugly

1. The ACC

It’s been a bad few hours for the conference. A very-much-rebuilding West Virginia team whipped NC State 44–27. Georgia Tech lost at home to The Citadel 27–24 in overtime. On Friday, Kansas bashed Boston College 48–24. Virginia Tech escaped against FCS Furman 24–17 in an ugly affair. In the ACC, it’s Clemson and then Clemson’s scout team.

2. Pitt’s field goal

Alex Kessman’s 19-yard field goal in the final minutes doinked off the upright, but he should have never even been kicking it. Down by a touchdown at the Penn State 1-yard line with less than five minutes left, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi opted for the field goal attempt rather than trying for a tying TD on fourth-and-goal. Here’s his explanation of the decision.

Pat Narduzzi on why he opted for a field goal with a fourth and one with five minutes left, down seven



‘Because you need two scores to win the football game.’



He added that he doesn’t question that decision ‘at all’ — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) September 14, 2019

3. Feleipe Franks

The Florida quarterback has been inconsistent on the field, but that’s not why he’s on this list. Franks suffered a season-ending ankle injury. He was carted off the field during the second half of the Florida-Kentucky game. Tough luck for Franks, who is a redshirt junior and the unquestioned leader of the Gators. Watch—or better yet don’t watch—his right ankle here.

4. Maryland-Temple

This was one weird game. The Owls won 20–17, but the two teams started 0-for-16 on third-down attempts. Neither team cracked the 280-yard mark through the air.

5. Stanford’s defense

The Cardinal have allowed a combined 90 points in the last two games after a 45–27 loss to UCF on Saturday. It’s the first time that’s happened in a single season since November of 2002.

6. How Iowa State lost

The Cyclones, down one to Iowa with 90 seconds left, muffed a punt. The Hawkeyes took over to win the Cy-Hawk, 18–17.

Football in the state of Iowa summed up in one GIF pic.twitter.com/hsF5BTxvIn — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 15, 2019

7. LSU’s Longhorns hangover

The Tigers got the big W last week at Texas, but they limped around against Northwestern State on Saturday, scoring their first touchdown in the second quarter and holding just a 24–14 halftime lead. LSU was playing without several starters because of injury or suspension, but the Devils aren’t supposed to give you that much trouble.

8. The Rose Bowl

UCLA fans don’t have much of a reason to show up these days to a football game, and they are definitely not showing up. The Sooners played a home game in Los Angeles

Here’s a look at the Rose Bowl crowd as #Sooners take the field. Ton of OU fans here... not a ton of other fans pic.twitter.com/f3oRkrdvVp — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) September 15, 2019

9. ACC officials

The ACC announced Saturday an officiating miscue that took place in Wake Forest’s 24–18 win over North Carolina on Friday night. The Tar Heels should have gotten one more snap.

Top 8... Performances From Heisman Contenders

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

The Crimson Tide QB passed for a career-high 444 yards, five touchdowns and completed 28 of 36 attempts in the win at South Carolina.

2. Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma QB

Oh, it’s just another ho-hum week of work for Lincoln Riley’s latest pawn in his Air Raid operation. Hurts ran for 150 and passed for 289, scoring four touchdowns in a win at UCLA.

3. Sam Ehlinger, Texas QB

He threw incomplete four times in 27 attempts, ran for 27 yards and threw for 279 in a rebound win over Rice.

4. Joe Burrow, LSU QB

Burrow remains so very accurate. He’s now completing 83% of his passes after carving through Northwestern State on 21-for-24 passing with two scores and 373 yards.

5. D’Andre Swift, Georgia RB

He gobbled up 140 yards of offense, including a snazzy 48-yard touchdown reception in the Bulldogs’ win over Arkansas State.

6. Travis Etienne, Clemson RB

Etienne had 108 all-purpose yards on 14 carries and three catches. He never got into the end zone, but he did shake back from what looked at first like a major injury. It was apparently nothing.

7. Justin Fields, Ohio State QB

He spent most of the second half on the bench, after tossing for three touchdowns in a blowout of Indiana. Through three games, he’s got nine TD passes and four TD runs.

8. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson QB

Yes, he did throw two more interceptions (he’s tossed five this season, one more than he had in all of 2018), but Lawrence also threw for a career high, tossed three touchdowns and ran four times for 42 yards, including a touchdown.

Top 7… Coolest Numbers

1. Six

The number of Mountain West teams with wins over Power 5 programs. That’s one more than the ACC, which has five Power 5 non-conference wins.

2. Zero

Points the Clemson defense has given up after three Lawrence interceptions in the Tigers’ red zone.

3. Four

The difference between LSU QB Burrow’s touchdown passes this season (11) versus his incompletions (15). That is something.

4. 11

The number of first-quarter series for Ohio State’s opponents. The Buckeyes have forced eight three-and-outs.

5. Three

SEC East quarterbacks who have suffered season-ending* injuries through the first three weeks. The list includes Florida (Franks), Kentucky (Terry Wilson) and South Carolina (Jake Bentley).

*probably

6. 98

The number of missed field goals for Alabama since 2007, which ESPN says is the most of any team in the FBS.

7. 13

The combined points in which Minnesota has won its three games: 28–21 over San Diego State, 38–35 over Fresno State and 35–32 over Georgia Southern.

Top 6… Video Highlights

1. Alabama’s Najee Harris

He’s not a track star. He just looks like it here.

2. Helicopter Bulldogs

Mississippi State lost at home to Kansas State (poowee), but Bulldogs freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader provided the best entertainment.

New State QB: beard and courage pic.twitter.com/mFgL42gXXe — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 14, 2019

3. Ames’s unusual field rushing

Iowa State’s student section ran onto the field during a weather delay and then five hours later, loss to Iowa.

Iowa State students have rushed the field during a weather delay. This is nuts! pic.twitter.com/t0nr5JjnLj — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) September 14, 2019

4. Amari Rodgers’s ACL is fine

The Clemson receiver tore his ACL in the spring. Then he did this Saturday.

Uhhh... that guy had ACL surgery like six months ago... WHAT? pic.twitter.com/BvcF7UAjmN — Southern Pigskin (@SouthernPigskin) September 15, 2019

5. Kalani Sitake’s dance moves

BYU’s head coach celebrated the Cougars’ overtime win over USC with a jig.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake and his players after beating USC in OT: 🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/cZ0WGphPYZ — ESPN (@espn) September 15, 2019

6. Oh no, ACC

This is more of a … lowlight.

In college football, clock stops on the first down and doesn't start until it's ready for play.



Watch the clock not stop until three full seconds after FSU's first down, leading FSU not to clock it and instead run a nothing play to lose the game.



Real bad pic.twitter.com/0KkZb3fknq — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) September 15, 2019

Top 5… for Hugh Freeze’s Next Act

Editor’s note: In one of the most bizarre and continuing storylines of the college football season, Liberty coach Hugh Freeze finally coached his team from the field—in a raised platform. Week 1, it was a hospital bed. Week 2, it was a dental/medical chair. From where and in what will Freeze coach his team during Week 4? We asked Twitter…

1. A Rascal scooter

I’m a Seinfeld snob so…

2. Celine Dion’s rising platform

Neeeaaaar, faaaaaaar…

3. A motorized podium

Don’t you just love SNL?

4. A hover board

Can you imagine you jetting over the field in this thing? A bird’s eye view.

5. A TV crane

Remember Booger McFarland’s crane from MNF? The Hugh version would be spectacular

Top 4… New Coaching W’s

1. Les Miles and Kansas

On a Friday night, the Jayhawks stormed into Chestnut Hill to beat three-touchdown favorite Boston College, breaking a 48-game losing streak in road games against Power 5 teams. First-year coach Les Miles got his signature win in Game 3 at Kansas, and KU rolled up a whopping 567 yards offense.

2. Chris Klieman and Kansas State

Chris Klieman last lost a football game on Nov. 4, 2017. That is insane. The first-year Wildcats coach won a big one Saturday, taking his squad to Mississippi State and pulling out a wild 31–24 victory. The former North Dakota State head man got a dazzling performance from his defense. The Bulldogs were 4-for-14 on third downs and 11-for-27 passing with two picks.

3. Rod Carey and Temple

The Owls stuffed Maryland on two incredible goal-line stands to beat the Terrapins 20–17 in a stunner in Philadelphia. QB Anthony Russo threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Carey, the former Northern Illinois coach, has started his tenure 2–0.

4. Neal Brown and West Virginia

Brown landed his first signature victory in Year 1 with the Mountaineers, beating NC State 44–27 behind transfer quarterback Austin Kendall’s big day (27-for-40, 272 yards, 3 TDs).

Top 3… Letdowns

1. Maryland

The Terps scored 142 points in their first two games, including a 63–20 win over Syracuse last week, and vaulted into the top 25. And then came Temple. The Terps were 6-for-27 in third and fourth down attempts. That’s 22%.

2. Colorado

The Buffaloes stormed back last week for a rousing home win over rival Nebraska. Air Force and its 30–23 win reminded everyone that Colorado is still a long way off.

3. USC

The Trojans opened the season with a victory over Fresno State and stomped Stanford last week before heading to BYU as a near-touchdown favorite. The Cougars won in overtime 30–27. USC QB Kedon Slovis threw three interceptions.

Top 2… Good Deeds

1. Georgia fans

Sanford Stadium was speckled with pink during the UGA’s 55–0 win over Arkansas State on Saturday. Bulldogs fans wore the color in honor of ASU coach Blake Anderson’s late wife Wendy, who passed last month of breast cancer.

Good job Georgia honoring Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson’s late wife Wendy. pic.twitter.com/8TFd8LM9pF — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 14, 2019

2. South Carolina fans

The Gamecocks honored the late Tyler Hilinksi during the loss to Alabama. Hilinksi’s brother, Ryan, started at quarterback on Saturday against the Crimson Tide.

Top 1… Quotes

1. Will Muschamp on fining

The South Carolina coach during a halftime TV interview was asked about the officiating and, well, here was his response. “I’ll get fined for the rest of my life if I comment on that.”

Will Muschamp is HEATED about the refs not looking at the replay in that goal line play pic.twitter.com/6q98ncd6BY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 14, 2019

Have a college football question? Email it to sicollegefootball@gmail.com for a chance to have it answered in our weekly mailbag.