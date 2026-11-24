Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where Paul Finebaum and Curt Cignetti are made for each other—or at least made for parodying. First Quarter: Contract the Playoff! Second Quarter: Job Security Makeovers? Third Quarter: Bleak Rivalry Week, Part I.

Fourth Quarter: Bleak Rivalry Week, Part II

As noted in The Dash Third Quarter, this is not a vintage Rivalry Week. The games that will impact the College Football Playoff race are in that quarter; this will cover the second and third tiers.

Spite Plus a Ranking

Michigan–Ohio State (30)

When: Noon ET Saturday.

Where: Ohio Stadium.

The stakes: This is the first time since 1987 that neither team is ranked in the top 15. The 7–4 Buckeyes are clinging to ranked status of any kind at No. 25, while the 6–5 Wolverines are out. Both fan bases want people fired. It’s sad, sad, sad.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: The fall is especially steep for Ohio State, which began the season No. 1. For the previous six meetings with Michigan, the Buckeyes have been ranked either No. 1 or 2. They’ve been in the top 10 for the previous 13 games against the Wolverines.

The history: Michigan leads 62-53-6. Ohio State won the last meeting, snapping a stunning four-year losing streak. Prior to that, it had won eight in a row.

The matchup: Every Michigan game is a grim defensive slog, so expect nothing different here. The looming question is whether another Ohio State struggle turns the Horseshoe into a toxic pit for the home team. Neither the Buckeyes nor the Wolverines have beaten a team playing its No. 1 quarterback since Oct. 17. Michigan still won’t face such an opponent, since Luke Fahey took over for injured Julian Sayin.

The line: Ohio State by 10.

Dash pick: Ohio State 21, Michigan 13.

Louisville-Kentucky (31)

When: Noon ET Saturday.

Where: Kroger Field.

The stakes: Given the uninspiring state of both basketball programs, the bragging rights are large and serious here. It’s not an every-year certainty that both will have winning seasons when they meet (last time was 2019). Fortunes have reversed for the two teams in recent weeks, with the Cardinals (8–3) winning six in a row and rising to No. 18 while the Wildcats (7–4) have lost their early season sheen with three straight losses.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: Neither side can be overly distressed with where they stand. Louisville is steeped in regret over an Oct. 3 loss to North Carolina State that pushed it out of playoff contention, while Kentucky is still stewing over a Nov. 14 home loss to Florida.

The history: Kentucky leads the series 20–17, but Louisville has won the last two in blowout fashion. Prior to that, the Wildcats won five straight.

The matchup: The Cardinals’ offense has been dangerous most of the season, ranking fifth nationally in yards per play at 7.14 and fourth in scrimmage plays of 30 yards or longer. The Wildcats’ offense has bogged down of late, scoring a total of 34 points in November. Both coaches—Will Stein and Jeff Brohm—played quarterback at Louisville, but Stein grew up a Kentucky fan. Both fully understand the importance of the rivalry.

The line: Louisville by 3.

Dash pick: Louisville 27, Kentucky 20.

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Florida–Florida State (32)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium.

The stakes: The No. 20 Gators are trying to finish a season in the Top 25 for the first time since 2020. The Seminoles (5–6) are trying to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since ’23, before the bottom fell out.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: Neither, really. But Florida is back on the path to relevance and Florida State now has a new head coach to lead the way into 2027, so things are looking up. Still a million light years from Spurrier vs. Bowden, but baby steps.

The history: Florida leads 39-28-2 and has won the last two meetings. They’ve split the last 10 meetings.

The matchup: Florida has been all over the spectrum this season—winning its first four, losing four of the next five, winning the last two. Following the bouncing ball (or errant pass): The Gators are a +6 turnover margin in their wins and a -8 in their losses; the Seminoles are a -1 in their wins and a -8 in their losses. If Florida successfully runs the ball on the ACC’s No. 14 rushing defense, this tilts heavily to blue and orange.

The line: Florida by 6.

Dash pick: Florida 30, Florida State 18.

Mississippi State–Mississippi (33)

When: Noon ET Friday.

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The stakes: The Rebels (7–4) are trying to finish in the Top 25 for the fourth straight year, something they last accomplished during the height of the John Vaught era in the 1960s. The Bulldogs (5–6) are seeking bowl eligibility.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: The Bulldogs are completing their fourth straight losing season. The Rebels are completing their sixth straight winning season, their longest streak since 1998 to 2003.

The history: Ole Miss leads 67-49-6, has won the last three and five of the last six.

The matchup: Mississippi State has been Kamario Taylor and 10 guys named Harry. They were 4–0 with their star quarterback in the lineup and 1–6 since then, with the one victory over an FCS opponent. As such, the Bulldogs are up against it on the road. But leaving aside Ole Miss’s egregious stat pileup against FCS Wofford on Saturday, the Rebels scored a total of 24 points in their last two games against SEC competition.

The line: Ole Miss by 18.5.

Dash pick: Mississippi 44, Mississippi State 21.

Mississippi running back Joshua Dye and the Rebels should have the upper hand against Mississippi State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Carolina–Clemson (34)

When: 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

Where: Memorial Stadium.

The stakes: The Gamecocks (6–5) are trying to finish with a winning record. The Tigers (7–4) are trying to do better than back-to-back seven-win seasons.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: Neither has lived up to expectations the last two years. South Carolina appeared on its way to doing so this season until being blown out by Arkansas (unexpected) and Georgia (expected).

The history: Clemson leads 74-44-4. The Tigers won last year and have won nine of the last 11.

The matchup: Without LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina was hopeless at Arkansas. With Sellers, they weren’t much better against the Bulldogs—but a lot of quarterbacks can say that. Clemson is trying to ham-and-egg its way to the finish line with Trent Pearman at QB—he was serviceable in the win at Duke last week. Clemson’s defense appears to be the most reliable unit in this game.

The line: South Carolina by 5.5.

Dash pick: Clemson 20, South Carolina 17.

Arizona State–Arizona (35)

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When: 9 p.m. ET Saturday.

Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium.

The stakes: No. 19 Arizona (8–3) is trying to finish in the Top 25 for the first time in three years and just the third time this century. Arizona State (6–5) is trying to win at least 25 games across three seasons for the first time since 2012–14.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: The Sun Devils are a mild disappointment this season, giving up 48 or more points in their first three losses. The Wildcats, at the tail end of the four-year Noah Fifita era, would have loved to have a Big 12 championship game appearance to show for it.

The history: Arizona leads 52-46-1, won the game last year in Tempe, and has won three of the last four.

The matchup: Weak on weak when Arizona State has the ball. The Sun Devils haven’t scored more than 28 points this season against P4 competition. The Wildcats have given up 28 or more in their last four games. Arizona has been trampled on the ground, which isn’t necessarily a strong point for ASU.

The line: Arizona by 8.5.

Dash pick: Arizona 34, Arizona State 24.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has the Wildcats offense rolling. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just Spite

Minnesota-Wisconsin (36)

When: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Where: Camp Randall Stadium.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: When playing for an ax, more is expected from all involved parties. Both have winning records (Wisconsin 7–4, Minnesota 6–5) but have shown no consistency this season. The Badgers are at least markedly improved over the last couple of years. The Gophers are pretty much treading water.

The history: Minnesota leads 64-63-8. The Gophers pulled even in the series in 2024, then took the lead last year for the first time since 2016.

The matchup: Minnesota needs this to be a muddled, low-scoring affair, since it hasn’t put more than 20 points on the board since September. Wisconsin has more offensive pop, especially when QB Colton Joseph is in the lineup (he had more than 300 yards total offense against Purdue last week).

The line: Wisconsin by 7.5.

Dash pick: Wisconsin 24, Minnesota 15.

NC State–North Carolina (37)

When: Noon ET Saturday.

Where: Keenan Stadium.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: Both teams are 5–6. The Wolfpack already fired their coach and hired the next one. The Tar Heels would probably like to do the same but do not appear to be in a position to do so.

The history: North Carolina leads 68-41-6 but has lost the last five meetings, Dave Doeren’s lasting gift to NC State.

The matchup: Since his disastrous gaffe against Vanderbilt on Sept. 19, Wolfpack QB CJ Bailey has played pretty well—but the Pack’s defense has not. The Tar Heels, who were competitive against all currently ranked opponents (Notre Dame, Miami, Louisville), are a -6 turnover margin in seven ACC games.

The line: North Carolina by 5.5.

Dash pick: North Carolina 28, NC State 24.

Virginia–Virginia Tech (38)

When: 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

Where: Lane Stadium.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: They’re both 6–5 against user-friendly ACC schedules that offered an opportunity for a big year. Both have had a wide variance in performance (especially the Cavaliers, who are a long way from the team that played in the ACC title game last year).

The history: Virginia Tech leads 62-39-5. Virginia won last year but is just 2–19 over the last 21 years against the Hokies.

The matchup: The Cavaliers are a +8 turnover margin; the Hokies are a -6. If Tech QB Ethan Grunkemeyer doesn’t throw it to the wrong team, advantage Tech.

The line: Virginia Tech by 3.

Dash pick: Virginia Tech 31, Virginia 27.

Illinois-Northwestern (39)

When: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Where: Ryan Field.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: Hard to blame either 6–5 team. Both had their moments this season, then both sagged down the stretch against difficult competition as injuries took their toll. For the Illini, it’s basketball season. The Wildcats are a field hockey school.

The history: Illinois leads 59-55-5, has won the last two and four of the last five.

The matchup: In November, the Illini defense has given up either 250 yards rushing (Iowa) or passing (Nebraska, UCLA) in each game. At the same time, the Aidan Chiles–less Wildcats offense has not managed to exceed that number in either phase this month. This really might simply boil down to who wants the Abe Lincoln hat more.

The line: Northwestern by 3.

Dash pick: Northwestern 24, Illinois 20.

Coach Who Earned His Comp Car This Week

Tavita Pritchard (40), Stanford

The Cardinal are going bowling for the first time in eight years, making Pritchard’s debut season a success. Back-to-back road wins against Virginia Tech and rival California, plus a 4–1 home record despite scant attendance makes for a very nice season after a rocky first half of the year.

Coach Who Should Take the Bus to Work

Matt Campbell (41), Penn State

The Nittany Lions lost to Rutgers. At home. And were outscored 15–0 in the fourth quarter. That is a brutal combination of circumstances.

Point After

When thirsty during Rivalry Week, The Dash recommends a Sierra Nevada Ruthless Rye (42), which can be delivered to your door more easily than found in stores. Try that (or a Celebration Ale, the traditional holiday centerpiece beer) and thank The Dash later.

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