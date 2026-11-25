At long last we’ve arrived to the final week of the 2026 college football season. It’s been a year defined by chaos and upheaval, and during the week of Thanksgiving, we’re certainly grateful that it’s played out that way.

But there’s still one last extended weekend to sort through before we move onto the conference championship games and the College Football Playoff. That’s the all important rivalry week, where pure hatred is on display and ancient feuds between teams come back to the forefront.

Each rivalry game means something a little different each year and in 2026, not every team is still in the postseason picture. So to help you find at least something to get excited about in a down year for the Egg Bowl or The Game, Sports Illustrated has one reason to tune in to each Power 4 game this weekend.

TCU (5–6) at No. 11 Texas Tech (10–1)

Thursday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Reason to watch: Texas Tech fights for playoff bid

The Red Raiders will earn a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win and give their CFP hopes a major boost. But one thing’s for certain: The Red Raiders cannot lose this game if they have ambitions of making it back to the field of 12. The Horned Frogs just fired Sonny Dykes and could get the interim coach bump under defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, who’s coached an excellent unit that ranks 16th in the country in points allowed per game this season.

Nebraska (7–4) at No. 13 Iowa (9–2)

Friday, noon ET, CBS

Reason to watch: Will Iowa get respect?

Kirk Ferentz won’t beg for consideration and though they keep winning, the two-loss Hawkeyes are still on the outside of the playoff picture looking in going into rivalry week. But beating the Huskers could help them jump some of the other bubble programs. Iowa has dominated Nebraska in the rivalry of late, winning 11 of the past 13 meetings, but this feels like the best Huskers team in a decade, which should make this a competitive, albeit low-scoring game.

Mississippi State (5–6) at No. 22 Mississippi (7–4)

Friday, noon ET, ABC

Reason to watch: Trinidad Chambliss’s potential last game

Given that we could have had Chambliss and Kamario Taylor squaring off in this game, this is one of the more disappointing Egg Bowls on paper. And yet that’s when this game tends to get its weirdest (see the 2018 brawl in at 35–3 Mississippi blowout). And this might be the last time we get to see one of the most exciting players of the past two seasons in Chambliss, should he forgo a lower-tier bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft. Even in this down year, he’s been a thrill to watch, scoring 31 total touchdowns in 11 games, ranking in the top 10 in FBS.

No. 20 Florida (7–4) at Florida State (5–6)

Friday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Reason to watch: Jadan Baugh’s follow-up to 2025 demolition of Florida State

Neither of these programs can lay claim to this being a bout to decide the best team in the Sunshine State this year, but Baugh can continue to inflict a world of hurt on one of the Gators’ top rivals. Last year, the star running back took 38 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns, solidifying himself as one of the top ballcarriers in the game. Though he’s likely eyeing the NFL draft next year, he’ll have one more chance to carve up the Seminoles’ defense, who rank 101st against the run in 2026.

Florida’s Jadan Baugh has been a treat to watch bulldoze through opponents this season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 3 Texas (9–2) at Texas A&M (4–7)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Reason to watch: Defensive domination

This is another rivalry game that meant a whole lot more in 2025, but doesn’t quite have the same juice this weekend with the Aggies falling flat. The defenses should deliver in a major way though, especially for the Longhorns with edge-rushing duo Colin Simmons and Rasheem Biles (15.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss combined) leading the way. The Aggies have fewer standouts but can muck up games defensively, having limited some of the best teams in the SEC for stretches this fall. Unfortunately, the offense is so poor that it eventually all comes crashing down, hence the team scoring less than 10 points on five different occasions against ranked opponents in 2026.

Minnesota (6–5) at Wisconsin (7–4)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Reason to watch: Paul Bunyan’s Axe

This may be one of the best rivalry trophies in the sport, which is a true compliment considering it wasn’t originally what these two quintessential programs of the heartland played for. That of course would use to be the “Slab of Bacon,” which went missing for more than 50 years until it was found in a storage closet at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium. So these two schools settled on the axe of a lumberjack folk hero and have battled it out ever since.

West Virginia (5–6) at No. 2 Utah (11–0)

Friday, 9 p.m. ET, Fox

Reason to watch: Morgan Scalley’s pursuit of perfection

The Utes may have timed the transition to the Kyle Whittingham replacement perfectly given how the year has gone in Salt Lake City compared to the season in Ann Arbor. And Scalley stands to be the first head coach in some time to post a perfect regular season in his first season at the helm. The last coach to do so? Urban Meyer in his first year at Ohio State, fittingly right after he left Utah—where Scalley could pull off the same feat.

No. 4 Notre Dame (10–1) at Syracuse (5–6)

Saturday, noon ET, ABC

Reason to watch: Turnover watch

The Irish should cruise at the Carrier Dome against the Orange, who will be without starting quarterback Steve Angeli, of course a former member of Marcus Freeman’s program himself. The real question is how ugly this could get, especially with Notre Dame’s advantageous defense. The Irish have forced 21 turnovers this season, ranking in the top 10 in the country, and would have been brutal on whichever somewhat mistake-prone signal-caller took the field for Syracuse. Malachi Nelson will be the next man up for the Orange and could be in for a long afternoon.

Boston College (5–6) at No. 7 Miami (10–1)

Saturday, noon ET, ESPN

Reason to watch: Miami’s defense getting right

The Hurricanes aren’t playing their best ball of late and have looked vulnerable a number of times this season outside of their only loss at Notre Dame. Giving up 35 points each to Florida State and North Carolina won’t exactly inspire confidence for a similar playoff run to last year’s. But this is a brutal matchup for the Eagles, who don’t have much of a passing game to threaten Miami’s 123rd-ranked pass defense. The Canes should be able to cruise and get some confidence going into a highly anticipated rematch with Wake Forest in the ACC title game.

Virginia Tech wide receiver Que’sean Brown runs with the football against Miami defensive back Ethan O’Connor. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan (6–5) at No. 21 Ohio State (7–4)

Saturday, noon ET, Fox

Reason to watch: Prove-it game for coaches under pressure

This isn’t the usual sort of high-stakes edition of The Game that we’re used to, but there’s going to be plenty of pressure on both sidelines come Saturday. Ryan Day is in the midst of his worst season in Columbus and calls for his job will ramp up with another loss to the Team Up North. Kyle Whittingham meanwhile might not make it past Year 1 with Michigan’s floundering toward a .500 season. However, a win over the archrival might bolster his case for staying at the helm, even as the administration continues to search for its new athletic director.

No. 19 Louisville (8–3) at Kentucky (7–4)

Saturday, noon ET, ESPN2

Reason to watch: Two uplifting transfer quarterback and coach stories

There’s always plenty of doom-and-gloom in college football that we tend to look past the feel-good stories of the season. But both of these Kentucky schools have coaches that are well-liked and transfer quarterbacks that they can be pleased with this year. Jeff Brohm brought longtime Ohio State backup Lincoln Kienholz to town and the school has maintained its success of the past few years. And the Wildcats hired renowned offensive mind Will Stein, who took a chance on Notre Dame backup Kenny Minchey and developed one of the grittiest teams in the SEC.

NC State (5–6) at North Carolina (5–6)

Saturday, noon ET, ACC Network

Reason to watch: Bill Belichick bowling?

Could we finally see it? The greatest coach in NFL history getting doused in mayonnaise at the end of a bowl game? It’s on the table should Belichick and the Tar Heels pull out a victory at home against a chaotic NC State squad. Bowl hopes are on the table for the Wolfpack as well, so don’t let anyone tell you that these games don’t matter for both sides. But obviously expectations are higher in Chapel Hill, where the seven-time Super Bowl winner needs to show a bit more urgency toward improvement after a 4–8 start in 2025.

Illinois (6–5) at Northwestern (6–5)

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Reason to watch: Star receivers

Jeremiah Smith and Charlie Becker may receive the most praise in the Big Ten, but the next two best receivers in the league this year reside in the state of Illinois. The Illini’s Collin Dixon and the Wildcats’ Griffin Wilde have combined for 137 catches for 2,008 yards and 19 touchdowns this season and are the focal points of their offenses. Both will get a heavy dose against opposing secondaries that have had their struggles this season, resulting in a fairly exciting matchup for two teams with just six wins each.

LSU (6–5) at Arkansas (4–7)

Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Reason to watch: LSU’s yearlong crashout comes to an end

Given the Tigers’ shenanigans for the better part of the past 12 months, fans of opposing SEC teams and around the country will celebrate the end of Lane Kiffin’s lackluster first year in Baton Rouge. LSU lost every game it needed to have down the stretch and will end up closer in the conference standings to a team like Arkansas than it will to teams like Texas and Alabama. Awaiting the program on the other side of this game? A meeting between SEC chancellors and presidents to discuss LSU’s possible expulsion from the league. Welcome to rock bottom.

UCF (6–5) at Colorado (4–7)

Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, TNT

Reason to watch: The end of a brutal stretch for Deion Sanders

It’s difficult to imagine the Buffs moving on from Coach Prime, but here are the facts: Colorado is 7–16 over its last two seasons and hasn’t won more than four games in three of the four seasons with Sanders at the helm. The defense and the play in the trenches is much improved in 2026, but Colorado has the most turnovers (23) in the Power 4 and an offense that ranks outside of the top 100 in points per game. It just hasn’t been good enough in Boulder despite the momentum built in 2024.

Kansas State (4–7) at Iowa State (5–6)

Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Reason to watch: Aidan Flora

The nation’s leading rusher resides in Ames—and will continue to do so in 2027 after Flora signed a deal to remain with the Cyclones next season. He’s as tough as they come in terms of college football, racking up 1,506 yards on the ground and 14 touchdowns this year. His last four games have been other worldly: 790 yards and eight rushing touchdowns while rushing for 7.5 yards per carry. Expect another massive game from the sophomore on Saturday.

South Carolina (6–5) at Clemson (7–4)

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Reason to watch: Clemson’s defense

I’ve been among those that has maligned the Tigers’ offense on more than one occasion in 2026, but haven’t given enough credit to how good the other side of the ball has been. Clemson hasn’t given up more than 24 points to any team outside of LSU and Miami and just completely shut down a Duke offense that’s been excellent all year. It’s going to be another winning season for Dabo Swinney, even with the worst quarterback play in the Power 4.

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Virginia (6–5) at Virginia Tech (6–5)

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, CW

Reason to watch: James Franklin at the end of Year 1

Given how bleak it got in Blacksburg in recent years, Franklin was a steadying presence in 2026, and you can certainly see how he’s putting the pieces in place for more. The Hokies should be able to retain quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and other key players on the roster—it’s just the defense that needs a revamp next year. Virginia Tech gave up 51 points at SMU and 40 against Stanford to start November, which isn’t something Franklin would like to repeat if he wants to elevate the program back to ACC contender status.

Virginia Tech coach James Franklin was a steadying presence for the Hokies. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech (3–8) at No. 1 Georgia (10–1)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Reason to watch: The last time this game was in Athens

Nov. 29, 2024 was one of those days college football fans won’t soon forget, when the Bulldogs and the Yellow Jackets traded blows for eight overtimes. It was a must-have game for Georgia and a furious rally more than once in the fourth quarter got the job done for a team that was trying to solidify its playoff standing. Don’t expect that to happen again this year with how poor things are going for Brent Key’s program, but Kirby Smart knows better than most that this game can’t be overlooked, even as the No. 1 seed as we sit here today.

No. 15 USC (8–3) at No. 9 UCLA (10–1)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m ET, CBS

Reason to watch: Playoff battle at the Rose Bowl

It’s been quite a while since this rivalry mattered this much, but a spot in the Big Ten championship game—and quite possibly the CFP—is on the line. The banged-up Bruins are holding on for dear life at this point and are actually heavy underdogs in this game, which doesn’t bode well. But if 2026 has taught us anything, it’s not to count out Bob Chesney. And stop me if you’ve heard this before: A win could also do wonders for Lincoln Riley’s standing, especially if things break the Trojans’ way in other results this weekend.

Cincinnati (6–5) at No. 10 BYU (9–2)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Reason to watch: BYU needs a blow out

The Cougars sure haven’t looked like a playoff-caliber team for most of the past month. They needed double overtime to slide past Kansas and lost to UCF, leaving them with no margin for error here in the final week of the season. Cincinnati has at least crashed back to earth after the upset of Texas Tech, so BYU is positioned for a big win and the program needs it. If the Cougars don’t get into the Big 12 championship game, which seems unlikely, they’ll need to leave a lasting impression in the mind of the committee this Saturday.

Duke (7–4) at No. 8 Wake Forest (10–1)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Reason to watch: Wake looks to complete best season in program history

A historic year for the Demon Deacons is within reach. There’s been just two occasions when Wake has won more than 10 games and the program has never quite done it in such dominant fashion like this. A few weeks ago, this game against Duke might’ve been circled as a potential pitfall for Jake Dickert. And yet since a three-point win at Louisville, the Deacs have won by three scores in every game and have won four of those seven contests by more than 40 points. This is a juggernaut in prime position for the postseason.

SMU (7–4) at Stanford (6–5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Reason to watch: One last look at this SMU offense

A bowl game still awaits for the Mustangs, but this is the final guarantee of seeing this iteration of Rhett Lashlee’s program. It’s an era that’s featured quarterback Kevin Jennings making tons of jaw-dropping plays and powering one of the most explosive units in the country. SMU of course made the playoffs just two years ago and hasn’t been able to get all the way back, but figures to be a fixture in the ACC playoff picture in the years to come. It will just have to look a little different.

Penn State (6–5) at Maryland (4–7)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Reason to watch: Whispers of Terps’ next coach

By far the most interesting thing happening around the matchup has been off the field in College Park. Names like Urban Meyer and Brian Kelly are attached to the Terps’ vacancy and it’s rather unclear how things will shake out. Maryland has said it won’t make its hire for at least a few more days, but it wouldn’t be surprising for something to get finalized over the weekend, shortly after this matchup wraps up. That means the players on the field will have one last chance to audition for their new staff against a Penn State team that improved mightily over the course of 2026.

No. 17 Oklahoma (7–4) at No. 23 Missouri (7–4)

Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Reason to watch: The more well-rounded Sooners

Oklahoma has rattled off three straight wins, including two against fellow ranked SEC opponents to climb its way back up to respectability after a tough start to the year. And though the defense deserves most of the credit, it’s the Sooners’ offense under interim play-caller Jason Witten that’s helped stabilize the situation. Quarterback John Mateer is playing much more controlled and the run game is far more productive, which makes Oklahoma a much more watchable team than it was earlier in the year.

Michigan State (3–8) at Rutgers (3–8)

Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ESPN, Big Ten Network

Reason to watch: The battle for last in the Big Ten

The fan bases of both of these teams are ready to close the book on this season, but first, we must crown a last-place team in the conference. Rutgers’s shocking win over Penn State put them in the driver’s seat, but this will be a tough game for the Scarlet Knights’ offense. Pat Fitzgerald’s roster has been depleted by injuries all year long and remains a tough out: Just ask Michigan or the three other teams with winning records in the Big Ten that beat Michigan State by just one score. Granted, all of those games against Illinois, Northwestern and Washington were in East Lansing, and the Spartans have been dreadful on the road everywhere except the Big House.

Kansas (4–7) at Oklahoma State (7–4)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Reason to watch: Drew Mestemaker’s potential swan song

Eric Morris is locked in for the long-term in Stillwater, but he’ll almost certainly be looking for a new quarterback. Mestemaker needed just one year at the Power 4 level to establish himself as a top target in the 2027 NFL draft. He leads the country in passing yards (3,533) and is second in touchdowns (30) going into the final weekend and has more than delivered on what people thought was possible from the jump up to the Big 12. He’ll be missed if he opts out of a bowl game to prepare for the draft—though not by opposing defenses.

Purdue (3–8) at No. 14 Indiana (9–2)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1

Reason to watch: Curt Cignetti’s politicking

The Hoosiers coach already was firing off a series of retweets after the committee’s rankings on Tuesday night, expressing some serious displeasure at his team’s dive after the loss to Washington. So be prepared for a stump speech or two after Indiana takes out its frustration on another woeful Purdue team. This won’t exactly be the game to point to if you’re trying to make an argument that your program deserves more respect, but the postgame news conference is sure to get a bit spicy.

Curt Cignetti has not been shy about his feelings around the CFP selection committee’s rankings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 5 Tennessee (9–2) at Vanderbilt (4–7)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Reason to watch: Vols defense

Tennessee’s offense has managed to do just enough in so many of these games, but I continue to be wildly impressed by the Vols defensively. Jim Knowles is on an absolute heater in his first year in Knoxville, establishing the seventh-best scoring defense in the country and completely stifling some really dynamic offenses. It’s already past the time to take Tennessee seriously this year and this defense could carry the team to a first-round bye in the playoff.

Auburn (7–4) at No. 6 Alabama (9–2)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Reason to watch: Keelon Russell’s first Iron Bowl

The Tide continue to get the benefit of the doubt from the CFP committee, but it’s probably not worth giving that group any reason to doubt them this late in the year. Alabama does face a potential trap in this year’s Iron Bowl, considering this Auburn team has quietly worked its way to seven wins with four straight victories and was able to do something the Tide could not this year—beat Georgia. The pressure will be on Russell, who hasn’t been able to perform his best in the team’s biggest two games earlier this year against Georgia and Tennessee.

No. 24 Washington (7–4) at No. 12 Oregon (8–3)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Reason to watch: Washington’s spoiler potential

Oregon has improbably climbed all the way back to the cusp of the playoff field and stands a real chance of sneaking in so long as just one of the teams above them in the field slips up, or if it can make the Big Ten title game. But a dreaded former Pac-12 arrival awaits and just tripped up Indiana this past week. The Huskies, even with all of the offseason drama with Demond Williams Jr. have been much better of late, winning four of their last five and taking all of the momentum into this matchup.

Pittsburgh (6–5) at California (3–8)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Reason to watch: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, the receiver

If you didn’t get a chance to witness it last week, Cal was earnestly lining up one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the sport at receiver was certainly a choice. It continues a strange trend of how things are being handled within the team in the first year under Tosh Lupoi. There’s no telling what strange gimmick the Golden Bears will pull out in their final game of the season on Saturday, but it’s worth tuning in for a few minutes to find out.

Strange stuff in Berkeley



Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is calling plays in the huddle, then lining up at receiver. RB Adam Mohammed is taking direct snaps. And JKS is frequently coming off the field for third-string QB Dominic Ingrassia.



Cal HC Tosh Lupoi explains the… pic.twitter.com/NT41U55a5m — Harrison Rich (@harrisonrich_) November 22, 2026

Arizona State at No. 16 Arizona

Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, Fox

Reason to watch: The oldest trophy in college football history

Yes, that’s right. The NCAA has certified that the Territorial Cup, given to the winner of the Duel in the Desert, is the oldest trophy in all of college football. The trophy first appeared in 1899 but didn’t start changing hands between the schools until 2001 and has every year since. It’s the most anticipated football game in the state of Arizona every single year and this season’s matchup should at least be fairly competitive, even though the Wildcats have the clear talent advantage.

Baylor (6–5) at No. 18 Houston (8–3)

Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Reason to watch: A likely glimpse at Houston’s bright future

It seems unlikely that Cougars starting quarterback Conner Weigman will be able to return for the regular-season finale against Baylor, but that will give Houston fans another glimpse at five-star freshman Keisean Henderson. The top recruit made his first start at West Virginia and was solid, racking up more than 300 yards of offense in the win. Even though this year came up just short for the Cougars, it’s encouraging to know that a bright young player awaits his chance to take the reins next season.

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