Just a Minute with Alabama Quarterback Commit Jett Thomalla
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's recruiting writer, Mason Woods, and beat writer, Joe Gaither, talk with Alabama's newest quarterback commitment, Jett Thomalla, about his recruitment and relationship with the Crimson Tide coaching staff.
In the last month alone, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama football staff have added 12 commitments to the 2026 recruiting class, bringing the total to now 17 talented prospects from all around the nation.
One of the players to help kick start the Tide's recent recruiting surge was 4-Star quarterback Jett Thomalla, who on June 17, flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Alabama. He was the seventh commit for DeBoer and the staff in this cycle, and the first signal caller of the class.
The Omaha, Nebraska native stopped by "The Joe Gaither Show" to talk about his recruitment process and also his relationship with the Alabama coaching staff.
Thomalla spoke specifically about Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan, saying, "He's a really down to earth guy. He's a player's coach for sure. I get along with him really well, he's a funny guy, but he can also be really serious and get after it."
The 6-foot-3, 205 lb. prospect also opened up on how much the Alabama coaching staff had been in contact throughout the process, saying, "Me, coach [Ryan] Grubb and coach [Nick] Sheridan got on a phone call, and coach Grubb told me I had the offer. Since then Sheridan has been in contact pretty much every day with a facetime call or call, so has coach DeBoer and coach Grubb. (...) Calling me every day was a big part of why I committed."
Alabama currently holds 17 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and looks to be closing in on yet another highly ranked finish. If DeBoer and the staff can continue to build on what is already a strong foundation, the Tide should have one of the best classes in the nation.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)