5-Star Alabama EDGE Prospect Names Crimson Tide in Top Schools
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff have been absolutely dominant on the recruiting trail over the last month, locking in a dozen new 2026 commitments, several of which are among the best in the nation.
While the summer has already been impressive in its own right, the Crimson Tide does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. This week, 5-Star edge rusher Anthony "Tank" Jones from Mobile, Alabama officially named Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M as his final schools.
The 6-foot-3, 240 lb. defender is ranked as the No. 3 player at his position in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He took official visits to each of his three finalists throughout the month of June, making his stop in Tuscaloosa on June 20 alongside several now Crimson Tide commits like Ezavier Crowell, Mack Sutter and more.
Jones is a dynamic edge defender with the ability to both stop the run and get after the quarterback. He has strong hands and is aggressive at the point of attack, making it hard for offensive linemen to get their hands on him.
Though the Mobile native currently plays a role more akin to that of a Wolf in Kane Wommack's system, the Crimson Tide may be looking at him as a Bandit candidate given his already 240 lb. build before the start of his senior season.
Regardless of where the 5-Star prospect winds up playing at the next level, Jones has shown the tools that will make him an elite college player and he would be a massive addition to the Tide's already strong 2026 class.
Upcoming Decision Dates to Watch
4-Star DL Nolan Wilson - July 4
3-Star OL Mitchell Smith - July 4
5-Star S Jireh Edwards - July 5
3-Star LB Kayron Maycock - July 7
4-Star LB Nick Abrams II - July 16
4-Star DL Elijah Golden - July 26
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)