Alabama Extends Offer to 2028 Four-Star Edge George Parkinson IV
Things haven't slowed down on the recruiting trail for Alabama ahead of the Third Saturday in October rivalry matchup with Tennessee this weekend.
The Crimson Tide extended its latest offer to 2029 four-star edge rusher George Parkinson IV out of Malvern Prep, who announced the offer on his social media.
"After a great conversation with (Alabama outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson) I am blessed to receive an offer from the Unviersity of Alabama," Parkinson said in his post. "All glory to God!"
Parkinson has seen significant interest from the top programs in the country throughout his recruitment. He has already received offers from LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Duke, Florida State, Kentcuky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.
For Alabama, recruiting on the edge to assist its pass rush has always been a priority for the program. Those efforts have helped payoff this season as it currently ranks fifth in the SEC in sacks with 17 as a team.
The Crimson Tide already has commits from a few high profile edge rushers in its 2027 recruiting class, including four-star commit Tyler Younger and three-star prospect Jeremiah Beverly. In the 2028 class, the program also earned a commitment from four-star Tysir Young.
However, head coach Kalen DeBoer is hoping to not slow down the pipeline in Parkinson's class as he is now one of 27 other offers administered to the edge.
Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class
- 5-star - Quarterback - Elijah Haven - Baton Rouge, La.
- 4-star - Wide Receiver - Osani Gayles - Bradenton, Fla.
- 4-star - Running Back - Nigel Newkirk - Gainesville, Ga.
- 4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Alabaster, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge - Jeremiah Beverly - Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- 3-star - Wide Receiver - Cedrick Simmons, Selma, Ala.
- 3-Star - Offensive Line - Stafford Willis - Arab, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge Rusher - Tyler Younger - Norcross, Ga.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Darrius White - Fairburn, Ga.
- 3-star - Running Back - Tai Phillips - Columbia, S.C.
- 3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.
- 3-star - Kicker - Luke Cody - Lumberton, TX
- 3-star - Tight End - Michael Nnabuife - Baltimore, Md.
- 3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.
- 3-star - Defensive Lineman - Kavarris Duncan - Alpine, Ala.
Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class
- 4-star - Quarterback - Kingston Preyear - Alexander City, Ala.
- 4-star - Edge - Tysir Young - Middletown, De.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.
- 3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.
- 3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.
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Patrick Dowd covers recruiting for Bama Central, Miami Hurricanes, Vanderbilt Commodores and Boston College on SI. He is a graduate of The University of Alabama earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Journalism and from 2019-26 covered Alabama football for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Throughout his career Dowd has covered college football at the highest level including commitments, SEC Championships, The Heisman Trophy Ceremony and the College Football Playoff National Championship. In his free time, he tends to spend days attempting to corral his weiner dog and travel the world with his girlfriend.Follow Pat_Dowd77