Alabama Extends Offer to 2028 Four-Star Edge George Parkinson IV

Things haven't slowed down on the recruiting trail for Alabama ahead of the Third Saturday in October rivalry matchup with Tennessee this weekend.

The Crimson Tide extended its latest offer to 2029 four-star edge rusher George Parkinson IV out of Malvern Prep, who announced the offer on his social media.

"After a great conversation with (Alabama outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson) I am blessed to receive an offer from the Unviersity of Alabama," Parkinson said in his post. "All glory to God!"

After a great conversation with @crob45 I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama! Thankful to the coaching staff for believing in me. All glory to God! 🐘🔴⚪️ #RollTide @AlabamaFTBL @KalenDeBoer @TonyJones_810 @KaneWommack @BobWeltonBamaFB @CoachSanders14… pic.twitter.com/AELXkAztNp — George Parkinson IV (@ParkinsonIV) October 16, 2026

Parkinson has seen significant interest from the top programs in the country throughout his recruitment. He has already received offers from LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Duke, Florida State, Kentcuky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

For Alabama, recruiting on the edge to assist its pass rush has always been a priority for the program. Those efforts have helped payoff this season as it currently ranks fifth in the SEC in sacks with 17 as a team.

The Crimson Tide already has commits from a few high profile edge rushers in its 2027 recruiting class, including four-star commit Tyler Younger and three-star prospect Jeremiah Beverly. In the 2028 class, the program also earned a commitment from four-star Tysir Young.

However, head coach Kalen DeBoer is hoping to not slow down the pipeline in Parkinson's class as he is now one of 27 other offers administered to the edge.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

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