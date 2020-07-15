BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Linebacker John Lamot

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview linebacker John Lamot.

Even though the defense struggled in 2019, it is important to remember what John Lamot is capable of. In 2017 his redshirt freshman year he was named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year with 63 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown. 2018 was more of a down year for Lamot, who's tackle dropped to 35, but it spiked again to a career high of 74 in 2019. 

Lamot brings an old school mind set to the linebacker corp. While fellow linebackers Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie are more of the playmakers, Lamot is the "thumper". A big lumbering linebacker who can lay a big hit, he isn't one that makes his bones with his speed. But he still plays a very valuable role on the defense, as he is stout against the run and is a sure tackler. 

Stellar

Lamot and the other linebackers play up to their capability and have a big season. They help sure up what could be an inconsistent front line with excellent play at the next level. Lamot plays the role of the stopper, plugging holes and stopping the run. Makes some critical plays along the way including some run stuffs and hits in space.

Standard

Good season all around by Lamot, but he has his moments where he is exposed. While he makes some plays, and the tackles again rack up, speedier wide receivers and backs cause some problems. Helps BC's defense improve through his senior leadership and good ball awareness.

Subpar

His lack of speed gets exposed often. Becomes more of a liability than an asset in the linebacker corp.

What kind of season are you expecting from John Lamot? Leave your comments below!

