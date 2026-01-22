Former Boston College Football Transfer DB Commit Signs With Rutgers

Former Maryland defensive back Kevyn 'Kerm' Humes, who signed with the Boston College football program on Jan. 7, is no longer committed to BC and has signed with Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) Thursday morning.

“Lockdown,” said Rutgers football via X. “Welcome, Kevyn!”

In two seasons with the Terps, Humes appeared in 17 games and totaled 28 tackles (23 solo and five assisted), one pass defended, and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Last season, the Baltimore, Md., native recorded 16 total tackles — 12 solo and four assisted — during Maryland’s 4-8 campaign.

Humes played in high school with BC safety KP Price at St. Frances Academy, and the Eagles’ leading tackler in 2025 and 2024 helped recruit him to the Heights originally, according to BC head coach Bill O’Brien on “The Bill O’Brien podcast with Jon Meterparel.”

In 2026, BC is scheduled to host the Scarlet Knights at Alumni Stadium on Sept. 19, so Humes — along with former BC quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who also transferred to Rutgers this offseason — will get a chance to reconnect with their former teammates.

