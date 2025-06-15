Boston College in Final Schools for 2026 Wide Receiver
Things continue to look up on the recruiting trail for Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff. Over just the last two weeks, the Eagles have added three commitments to the 2026 recruiting class, and now look to be closing in on another.
3-Star wide receiver Brayden Allen from Lafayette, Louisiana took to social media on Saturday to announce his top schools, including Boston College among Vanderbilt, Texas Tech and Tulane.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., Allen is a speedy wideout with the ability to both stretch the field and operate in the slot. He is dynamic in the open field, but can also be a deep threat along the outside with his wide catch radius.
247Sports' composite ranking ranks Allen as the No. 160 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 29 player in the Bayou State. He was in Lubbock, Texas for his visit with the Red Raiders this past weekend on June 13, and is set to make the trip to Boston College on the June 20.
As of now, the Eagles hold 17 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but are looking to land more prospects before the end of the summer. If O'Brien and the staff can continue to build what is already looking like an impressive class, Boston College could be looking at one of its best groups in recent program history.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 20-22
- 4-Star EDGE Carter Gooden - Visited Boston College on 01/19/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Mason Leak - Committed to Boston College on 10/03/2024
- 3-Star DL Mac Fitzgerald - Committed to Boston College on 07/25/2025
- 3-Star RB Jamal Rule
- 3-Star QB Femi Babalola - Named Boston College as a finalist on 06/06/2025
- 3-Star ATH Steve Klein - Committed to Boston College on 05/02/2025
- 3-Star WR Brayden Allen - Received in-home visit on 05/05/2025
- 3-Star DL Deuce Alailefaleula
- 3-Star OL Dean Ruksnaitis - Committed to Boston College on 07/25/2024
- 3-Star EDGE Sarrel Howard
- DL Amier Clarke - Received an offer on 01/28/2025
Check out our Boston College football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)