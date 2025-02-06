All Bearcats

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Road Matchup Against UCF

The Bearcats have one road game this week.

Russ Heltman

Feb 17, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) shoots the ball against UCF Knights forward Marchelus Avery (13) during the first half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Feb 17, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) shoots the ball against UCF Knights forward Marchelus Avery (13) during the first half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati earned its first Quad 1 win of the season in filling-highlight style Wednesday night. 

Check out some of the best high-flying moments from Day Day Thomas (20 points), Dillon Mitchell (19 points) and more:

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2027 Offensive Tackle Ben Congdon, Bevy of Talents

Look: Former UC Football Star Luke Kandra Invited to 2025 NFL Combine

Look: Former Cincinnati Athletes Can Apply For NIL Backpay, Cane Broome Denied

On3 Names Scott Satterfield to 2025 Coaching Hot Seat

Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Works Out at Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati Football Adds Ohio State Transfer Tight End Patrick Gurd

Look: Cincinnati Signee Shon Abaev Named to McDonald's All-American Team

Look: Analyst Praises Cincinnati Offensive Tackle John Williams at East-West Shrine Bowl

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Basketball Falls to BYU on the Road

Watch: BYU Media Outlet Pays Homage to Oscar Robertson

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star Quarterback Kayd Coffman Among Others

Report: Ohio State Tight End Patrick Gurd Visiting Cincinnati

NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati's At-Large Hopes Take Major Hit Entering Utah Road Trip

Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star Linebacker, Other 2026 Defenders

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati Basketball's Victory Over Arizona State

Report: Cincinnati Guard Connor Hickman Ruled Out Indefinitely Due to Injury

Three Man Weave: Simas Lukošius' Heroics Lift Cincinnati Over Colorado 68-62

Look: Cincinnati Commit Shon Abaev Makes Naismith Midseason National Team

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 68-62 Win Over Colorado

The Athletic Names Jizzle James Among NBA Draft Prospects to Watch This Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball