Cincinnati a Significant Betting Favorite Against Utah at Home
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are boasting their second-biggest favored betting line of conference play so far this season on Tuesday. UC basketball is an 8.5-point betting favorite over Utah as of this writing, with the point total set at 139.5 points.
The Bearcats have covered their past two games and sit at 14-9 straight up while being 9-14 against the spread this season. Utah is 13-10 SU and 11-12 against the spread.
When it comes to the total, UC has hit the over in back-to-back games while sitting at 5-18 overall. Utah is 9-14 to the over this season. Utah has been terrible as an underdog this season, going 2-9 straight up in games they are expected to lose.
