Look: Local Three-Star Tight End Landon Miree Places Cincinnati Among Top-11 Schools

Cincinnati made the latest cut.

Russ Heltman

Sep 5, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A detailed view of the Cincinnati Bearcats logo on a jersey at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats won 52-10. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati cracked the top-11 schools for 2026 three-star tight end Landon Miree on Sunday. The Princeton (Ohio) tight end is down to Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, Pittsburgh, SMU, Vanderbilt, Washington, and Wisconsin.

According to 247Sports, Miree is the 481st-ranked player nationally and the 26th-best tight end in the country.

He held 35 offers before cutting the list down to 11. Check out the announcment and his highlights below:

Published
Russ Heltman
