3-Star DB Kamauri Whitfield Commits to Florida

Another 2027 prospect joined the Florida Gators recruiting class this week as Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy three-star defensive back Kamauri Whitfield committed to the Gators on Monday, making him the 25th pledge in their 2027 class.

Whitfield ranks as a consensus three-star prospect, tabbed as the No. 733 overall recruit and the No. 82 cornerback prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry rankings. The Gators beat out Nebraska and Oregon for his commitment.

He announced his decision during a livestream on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel.

"The energy in the building is different, man," Whitfield said on why he chose Florida. "Coach (Jon) Sumrall, he can bring a whole type of different energy in the building. I believe they're going to win. We're going to win it all."

BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Kamauri Whitfield has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 190 CB chose the Gators over Oregon and Nebraska



“I’M HOME! The best stay in state. Gator nation let’s work #GoGators🐊”https://t.co/AroQ39Zq5z pic.twitter.com/XSODVQoTia — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 6, 2026

He is a former Tennessee Volunteers pledge, committing to the Volunteers back in October of last year. However, he backed off that commitment on February 13.

A factor in that decision was the Gators' push once head coach Jon Sumrall was hired. Sumrall made a strong effort to recruit Whitfield, resulting in the 5-foot-10.5, 185-pound in-state recruit visiting the Gators for their Junior Day in January, which led Florida to reaffirm its offer.

Another factor that helped Florida win out in this recruitment was the coaching changes at Tennessee. Tennessee fired secondary coach Willie Martinez after the season, and he promptly left for an NFL gig this offseason, taking a meaningful connection with him.

Nebraska made a late, serious run at Whitfield, nearly overtaking the Gators after his official visit. Luckily for Sumrall, the Gators' time and energy put into Whitfield’s recruitment helped them cross the finish line in first place.

He is not the only defensive back in the Gators' class right now, though. Florida has four other defensive backs committed in Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage four-star cornerback Amare Nugent, Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County four-star athlete Kamarion Johnson and Tulsa (Ok.) Jenks four-star safety Kailib Drillard.

Whitfield projects as a nickel/STAR in Florida's defense.

Florida is also pushing for one more 2027 defensive back. East St. Louis (IL) four-star defensive back Raheem Floyd is another priority for Florida, with the Gators generating most of the buzz for his pledge. Floyd announces his commitment on July 7, which means if all goes according to plan for the Orange and Blue, then their class could be adding a second defensive back this week.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

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