Gators Land 3-Star LB Tre Geathers Over Georgia, Tennessee

The Florida Gators' linebacker haul in the 2027 class got even stronger on Thursday, as Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School three-star linebacker Tre Geathers pledged himself to the Orange and Blue.

Geathers is the No. 536 overall recruit and No. 18 player in North Carolina, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He committed to the Gators over Tennessee and South Carolina, announcing his decision during a livestream on the Rivals YouTube Channel.

Geathers said he made his decision after his official visit two weeks ago.

"(Florida) came in kind of late, but Coach (Greg Gasparato) did a great job trying to build a relationship with me," Geathers said. "He talked to me almost every day. After sitting in meetings with him and seeing how he teaches and the scheme that they have there, I think it was a really good fit."

BREAKING: Class of 2027 LB Tre Geathers has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 215 LB chose the Gators over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee



“Gator Nation I’m home”https://t.co/eEEykc8VxR pic.twitter.com/uPZCoNO9EL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 18, 2026

He has been a machine over the past two seasons at the high school level. In 25 games played over the last two years, Geathers has recorded 159 total tackles, 12.0 tackles-for-loss, 13 pass breakups and three interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

The 6-foot-1.5, 195-pound linebacker is the third linebacker commit for the Gators this cycle. He joins Swainsboro (Ga.) four-star Ja’Bios Smith and Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star Ellis McGaskin. With his commitment, the Gators are likely done at the position.

Additionally, as the Gators 2027 recruiting class begins to fill up, there is a possibility they will become very selective over the next few months with who they let in due to Geathers giving Florida 23 commitments before the season has started.

The two major recruits the Gators will continue to swing for are Cedar Hill (Texas) five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster and New Orleans (La.) five-star wide receiver Easton Royal. Florida has put in a great effort in both recruitments, with both having recently taken official visits to campus in June.

Other prospects to keep an eye on are three-star defensive back Kamauri Whitfield, who is projected to choose the Gators and will announce his decision on July 6, and four-star corner Raheem Floyd, Florida's top target at the position. Floyd is expected to announce his decision by July 1 and is also predicted to choose Florida.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class as the season approaches.

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