Gators Among Final Four for Four-Star Safety
For the second time in less than a week, a four-star safety in the class of 2026 has named the Florida Gators as a finalist in his respective recruitment.
Jamarrion Gordon of Jackson (Al.) on Monday released his final four schools of Florida, Florida State, North Carolina and Ole Miss. Gordon (6-0, 196 pounds) is rated as a top 30 safety recruiting in the 2026 cycle, according to the 247 Sports Composite.
Gordon's recruitment has been a bit of a rollercoaster with two previous commitments before releasing his new group of finalists. He was previously committed to Alabama from May 18 until June 26 in 2024, when he flipped to UCF. However, he backed off his pledge to the Knights the following November.
Now as he looks to make his third commitment, it appears Gordon is in no rush to make a decision. He has already scheduled summer official visits to three of his finalists. He will visit North Carolina on May 30, Florida on June 6 and Ole Miss on June 13. Gordon also recently took an unofficial visit to Florida on March 15 when the Gators wrapped up its second week of spring camp.
Gators 2026 Recruiting
As it stands the Gators are finalists for 22 other recruits in the class of 2026, which includes fellow defensive backs Tyriq Green, Bralan Womack and Cortez Redding.
Rounding out the extensive group of recruits to list Florida as a finalist are running backs Jae Lamar and Jonaz Walton; receivers Mason James, Cederian Morgan and Calvin Russell; offensive linemen Edward Baker, Zyon Guiles, Immanuel Iheanacho, Heze Kent, Felix Ojo, Canon Pickett and Sam Rosenborough; defensive linemen Vodney Cleveland, James Johnson, JaReylan McCoy and Darryus McKinley; and edge rushers Zavion Griffin-Hayes, Trent Henderson and Jake Kreul.
Florida also recently received crystal balls to land four-star linebacker Malik Morris and four-star offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr, both of whom have yet to release their finalists.
The Gators currently have three commits in its 2026 recruiting class in four-star quarterback Will Griffin, four-star safety Devin Jackson and, most-recently, four-star linebacker Izayia Williams.
Gators Illustrated is tracking Florida's recruiting moves with the 2026 class in its recruiting tracker, which can be found here.