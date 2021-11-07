BREAKING: Florida State lands international big man

The Seminoles now have six commitments in their 2022 class.

Florida State continues to generate momentum on the recruiting trail. Class of 2022 international big man Alaa Boutayeb announced on Tuesday that he would be committing to the Seminoles.

“Coach Hamilton is the reason I decided to come to FSU," Boutayeb said according to NoleGameday's Jacob Stevens..”He’s had great success in the past with big guys like me and FSU is one of the biggest universities in the states. When I visited, I loved the energy of the school and the other players were extremely welcoming. I left my visit feeling super excited to come back and officially be a part of the team!”

Boutayeb is a 7-foot-2 big man that loves taking his defenders down low and attacking them with moves in the post, he uses drop steps, and hook shots to finish at the rim. He can stretch the floor shooting mid ranges and threes. The international big man averaged 7.5PPG, 4.8RPG, and 0.6BPG in 10 games for Betclic Elite in France.

“I am a 7-foot-2 big player who can shoot and handle the ball,” Boutayeb said. "With my height and my wingspan, I am able to disturb the other team while playing defense and I also have a good basketball IQ.”

The Morocco native has some things he’s working on improving before arriving at FSU.

“I am working on improving my body through strength and conditioning to be ready for next season, Boutayeb said. “My goal is to help the team as much as I can.”

The international big man had some very high things to say about the city of Tallahassee.

“I love the warm weather in Tallahassee and everybody I met during my stay was very kind," Boutayeb said. "The palm trees reminded me of back home in Morocco. There is a lot to do and explore in Tallahassee but what interested me the most was its rich history and culture.”

Boutayeb joins four-star Chandler Jackson, four-star Cameron Corhen, four-star De’Ante Green, Jeremiah Bembry, and Tom House in the 2022 class.