Is Tulane WR, USC Transfer Mario Williams The AAC's Top Draft Prospect?
Prior to the 2024 season, several of the Group of Five's best players have already been tabbed as potential NFL Draft prospects with bright futures.
From the American Athletic Conference, USC-to-Tulane transfer Mario WIlliams already has the eyes of national outlets on him thanks to his past resume. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema recently named Williams as the top offensive prospect to watch in the AAC this year.
"Williams earned a 79.2 PFF receiving grade as a freshman, and over the last two seasons, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound receiver has been one of the top separation creators in the FBS. He will likely be the focal point of Tulane’s passing attack."- PFF's Trevor Sikkema
New Orleans will be Williams' third college stop after beginning his career at Oklahoma and then two seasons at USC. The 5'9" 186-pound receiver has 104 career catches for 1316 yards and 11 touchdowns. His most productive campaign was in 2022 when he caught 40 balls for 631 yards and five touchdowns.
Tulane are scheduled to begin the season on Thursday, August 29, when they host FCS Southeastern Louisiana.