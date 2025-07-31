G5 Football Daily

Four Dozen G5 Football Players Nominated To 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Ball State defensive back Kiael Kelly (1) celebrates his touchdown against Vanderbilt during the first quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On a list of a record 116 nominees for the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, 48 come from Group of Five teams.

The 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be selected by a national voting committee, with input from a fan vote. The 2025 recipient will also serve as Captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show December 12th, airing on ESPN. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Presentation Gala will follow on January 31, 2026, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The last player from a G5 school to win college football's premier community service award was Teton Saltes of New Mexico in 2020.

Keylen Davis - Akron - Offensive Line - Redshirt Junior

Ethan Johnson - App State - Cornerback - Senior

Corey Rucker Jr. - Arkansas State - Wide Receiver - Redshirt Senior

Kiael Kelly - Ball State - Quarterback - Redshirt Senior

Marco Notarainni - Boise State - Linebacker - Redshirt Senior

Drew Pyne - Bowling Green - Quarterback - Graduate Student

Red Murdock - Buffalo - Linebacker - Graduate Student

Michael Heldman - Central Michigan - Defensive End - Senior

Braden Mullen - Charlotte - Defensive End - Redshirt Senior

Jayden Jackson - Coastal Carolina - Nickelback/Safety - Redshirt Senior

Jake Thaw - Delaware - Wide Receiver - Graduate Student

Marlon Gunn Jr. - East Carolina - Running Back - Senior

Jefferson Adam - Eastern Michigan - Defensive Line - Senior

Shamir Sterlin - FIU - Nickelback/Safety - Redshirt Freshman

Caden Veltkamp - Florida Atlantic - Quarterback - Redshirt Junior

Jordan Brown - Fresno State - Wide Receiver - Senior

Pichon Wimbley - Georgia Southern - Guard - Senior

Leyton Cure - Kansas - Tight End - Redshirt Senior

JeRico Washington, Jr. - Kennesaw State - Defensive Back - Redshirt Sophomore

Mattheus Carroll - Kent State - Defensive Line - Graduate Student

Elijah Auguste - Liberty - Nickelback/Safety - Senior

Caden Jensen - Louisiana - Tight End - Redshirt Sophomore

Eli Finley - Louisiana Tech - Tight End - Junior

Toby Payne - Marshall - Tight End - Redshirt Junior

Donovan Mathena - Memphis - Linebacker - Redshirt Junior

Nicholas Vattiato - Middle Tennessee - Quarterback - Fifth Year

Abiathar Curry - NIU - Offensive Line - Redshirt Junior

Landon Sides - North Texas - Wide Receiver - Junior

Koa Naotala - Old Dominion - Linebacker - Redshirt Junior

Plae Wyatt - Rice - Nickelback - Senior

Taniela Latu - San Jose State - Linebacker - Redshirt Senior

Devin Voisin - South Alabama - Wide Receiver - Graduate Student

Braylon Braxton - Southern Miss - Quarterback - Redshirt Senior

Willy Love - Temple - Nickelback/Safety - Sophomore

Lincoln Pare - Texas State - Running Back - Redshirt Senior

Matt Hofer - Toledo - Offense - Redshirt Freshman

Ty Thompson - Tulane - Tight End - Redshirt Senior

Stephen Kittleman - Tulsa - Quarterback - Redshirt Senior

Denver Warren - UAB - Defensive Tackle - Redshirt Senior

Elijah Fisher - Louisiana Monroe - Offensive Guard - Redshirt Senior

Brock Taylor - UMass - Offensive Line - Redshirt Sophomore

Christian Helms - South Florida - Wide Receiver - Graduate Student

Bronson Olevao Jr. - Utah State - Linebacker - Junior

Tyrone McDuffie III - UTEP - Offensive Line - Redshirt Sophomore

Camron Cooper - UTSA - Defensive End - Redshirt Junior

Tyson Lee - Western Michigan - Defensive Line - Redshirt Senior

Marshall Jackson - Western Kentucky - Offensive Tackle - Redshirt Senior

Evan Svoboda - Wyoming - Tight End - Senior

Published
