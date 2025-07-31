Four Dozen G5 Football Players Nominated To 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
On a list of a record 116 nominees for the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, 48 come from Group of Five teams.
The 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be selected by a national voting committee, with input from a fan vote. The 2025 recipient will also serve as Captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show December 12th, airing on ESPN. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Presentation Gala will follow on January 31, 2026, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
The last player from a G5 school to win college football's premier community service award was Teton Saltes of New Mexico in 2020.
Keylen Davis - Akron - Offensive Line - Redshirt Junior
Ethan Johnson - App State - Cornerback - Senior
Corey Rucker Jr. - Arkansas State - Wide Receiver - Redshirt Senior
Kiael Kelly - Ball State - Quarterback - Redshirt Senior
Marco Notarainni - Boise State - Linebacker - Redshirt Senior
Drew Pyne - Bowling Green - Quarterback - Graduate Student
Red Murdock - Buffalo - Linebacker - Graduate Student
Michael Heldman - Central Michigan - Defensive End - Senior
Braden Mullen - Charlotte - Defensive End - Redshirt Senior
Jayden Jackson - Coastal Carolina - Nickelback/Safety - Redshirt Senior
Jake Thaw - Delaware - Wide Receiver - Graduate Student
Marlon Gunn Jr. - East Carolina - Running Back - Senior
Jefferson Adam - Eastern Michigan - Defensive Line - Senior
Shamir Sterlin - FIU - Nickelback/Safety - Redshirt Freshman
Caden Veltkamp - Florida Atlantic - Quarterback - Redshirt Junior
Jordan Brown - Fresno State - Wide Receiver - Senior
Pichon Wimbley - Georgia Southern - Guard - Senior
Leyton Cure - Kansas - Tight End - Redshirt Senior
JeRico Washington, Jr. - Kennesaw State - Defensive Back - Redshirt Sophomore
Mattheus Carroll - Kent State - Defensive Line - Graduate Student
Elijah Auguste - Liberty - Nickelback/Safety - Senior
Caden Jensen - Louisiana - Tight End - Redshirt Sophomore
Eli Finley - Louisiana Tech - Tight End - Junior
Toby Payne - Marshall - Tight End - Redshirt Junior
Donovan Mathena - Memphis - Linebacker - Redshirt Junior
Nicholas Vattiato - Middle Tennessee - Quarterback - Fifth Year
Abiathar Curry - NIU - Offensive Line - Redshirt Junior
Landon Sides - North Texas - Wide Receiver - Junior
Koa Naotala - Old Dominion - Linebacker - Redshirt Junior
Plae Wyatt - Rice - Nickelback - Senior
Taniela Latu - San Jose State - Linebacker - Redshirt Senior
Devin Voisin - South Alabama - Wide Receiver - Graduate Student
Braylon Braxton - Southern Miss - Quarterback - Redshirt Senior
Willy Love - Temple - Nickelback/Safety - Sophomore
Lincoln Pare - Texas State - Running Back - Redshirt Senior
Matt Hofer - Toledo - Offense - Redshirt Freshman
Ty Thompson - Tulane - Tight End - Redshirt Senior
Stephen Kittleman - Tulsa - Quarterback - Redshirt Senior
Denver Warren - UAB - Defensive Tackle - Redshirt Senior
Elijah Fisher - Louisiana Monroe - Offensive Guard - Redshirt Senior
Brock Taylor - UMass - Offensive Line - Redshirt Sophomore
Christian Helms - South Florida - Wide Receiver - Graduate Student
Bronson Olevao Jr. - Utah State - Linebacker - Junior
Tyrone McDuffie III - UTEP - Offensive Line - Redshirt Sophomore
Camron Cooper - UTSA - Defensive End - Redshirt Junior
Tyson Lee - Western Michigan - Defensive Line - Redshirt Senior
Marshall Jackson - Western Kentucky - Offensive Tackle - Redshirt Senior
Evan Svoboda - Wyoming - Tight End - Senior