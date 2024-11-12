Boise State Football: Ashton Jeanty Heisman Odds After Week 11
In Week 11, the #12 Boise State Broncos moved to 8-1 on the season with a 28-21 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack. Star running back and Heisman trophy contender Ashton Jeanty carried 34 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
Now at 1734 rushing yards this season with 23 rushing scores, Jeanty has the third-best odds to win the Heisman trophy at +350.
2024 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Travis Hunter, Colorado: +125
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: +325
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +350
- Cam Ward, Miami (Florida): +800
- Kurtis Rourke, Indiana: +1400
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama: +1800
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: +2000
With that aforementioned total, Jeanty needs 894 more rushing yards to break Barry Sanders' NCAA record of 2628 yards in a single season. The Broncos have three regular season games remaining, will likely make the Mountain West champioonship game, and then will play a bowl game. If the Broncos reach the College Football Playoff (which they likely will, if they win the Mountain West championship) then they could play more than one postseason game, albeit a long shot.
With Jeanty's current average of 192 yards, he would need five games to break Sanders' record.
If Jeanty wins the Heisman, he would be Boise State's first Heisman winner and the first running back to win the award since Derrick Henry in 2015.
Jeanty Boise State will return to action this week, November 16, at San Jose State. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT on CBS Sports Network.
