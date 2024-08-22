Louisville Football: 2024 Fall Camp Central
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp and preparation for the 2024 season as a whole for the Louisville football program is in full swing. The Cardinals are gearing up for year two of the Jeff Brohm era, which is set to officially kick off on Aug. 31 vs. Austin Peay at L&N Stadium.
Here is where you can keep up with all the happenings and developments coming out of Louisville's preseason, ranging from press conferences and open practice notebooks to relevant stories. Bookmark this page for future reference.
Open Practice Notebooks
Press Conferences
- Head Coach Jeff Brohm on Start of Fall Camp
- Media Day - Head Coach Jeff Brohm, QB Tyler Shough, WR Chris Bell, OL Michael Gonzalez, DL Ramon Puryear, LB T.J. Quinn, S Devin Neal
- Linebackers Coach Mark Ivey, Linebackers Jurriente Davis and Stanquan Clark
- Running Backs Coach Chris Barclay, Running Backs Maurice Turner and Donald Chaney Jr.
- Cornerbacks Coach Steve Ellis, Cornerbacks Quincy Riley, Corey Thornton, Tayon Holloway and Tahveon Nicholson
- Defensive Line Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator Mark Hagen, Defensive Tackle Jared Dawson
- Head Coach Jeff Brohm following First Scrimmage
- Offensive Line Coach Richard Owens, Offensive Linemen Austin Collins and Pete Nygra
- Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach Ron English, Safeties Tamarion McDonald and M.J. Griffin
- Head Coach Jeff Brohm following Final Scrimmage
- Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Brian Brohm
Stories
- Five Questions Heading Into Louisville's Fall Camp
- Louisville OL Lance Robinson Out for 2024 Season
- Louisville DE Mason Reiger Out for Fall Camp, Status for 2024 Season TBD
- Takeaways From Louisville Football's Media Day
- Louisville LB T.J. Capers Continuing to Grow Following Critical Comments
- Stanquan Clark Ready to Take the Next Step for Louisville
- Mark Ivey High on Louisville's Depth at Linebacker Heading Into 2024 Season
- Louisville's Running Back Room Motivated to Prove Doubters Wrong
- Spirit of Competition Fueling Louisville RB Maurice Turner
- Jeff Brohm Excited for Potential of Louisville's Returning Players
- Louisville's Transfer Cornerbacks Continuing to Impress in Fall Camp
- Louisville CB Quincy Riley's Development Taken to 'Another Level'
- Depth and Experience Shining on Louisville's Defensive Line in Fall Camp
- Rene Konga Taking Advantage of Opportunities in Louisville's Fall Camp
- Jeff Brohm Wanting More Playmakers to Emerge in Louisville's Fall Camp Scrimmages
- Mark Hagen: Ramon Puryear Might be Louisville's 'Most Versatile' Defensive Lineman
- Depth, Versatility Continuing to Shine on Offensive Line in Louisville's Fall Camp
- Louisville OL Austin Collins Continuing to Take Advantage of Opportunities in Fall Camp
- Pete Nygra Ready to Take Over at Center for Louisville
- Louisville's M.J. Griffin Grateful to Return to Action Following Injury
- Louisville's Coaching Staff Drawing Lessons from Last Year's Last Season Slide
- Tamarion McDonald Stepping Up in New Role on Louisville's Defense
- Ron English, Steve Ellis Comfortable with Louisville's Depth in Secondary
- Louisville's Defense Produces 'Dominant' Outing, Offense Has 'Dismal' Day in Final Scrimmage
- Louisville WR Caullin Lacy to Miss 'Extended Period of Time'
- How Caullin Lacy's Injury Impacts Louisville's Offense
- Six Standout Performances from Louisville's Fall Camp
- Projecting Louisville's Two-Deep Depth Chart Following Fall Camp
- Brian Brohm: Tyler Shough 'Really Comfortable' Within Louisville's System
- Louisville's Backup Quarterback Battle Remaining 'Highly Contested'
