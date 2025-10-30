Miami Flips Blue-Chip Clemson Commit
The Miami Hurricanes have landed back-to-back commits in two days. The Canes have added another top defensive player from the 2026 class in a spot that they desperately needed.
Defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil has flipped his commitment from Clemson to the Miami Hurricanes.
The four-star defensive lineman had been committed to the Tigers since June, but now, there are some murky waters with Dabo Swinney and Clemson. The Hurricanes and Cristobal are taking advantage of those players and adding them to a deep recruiting class that continues to show promising signs.
Even with the two previous additions, they still rank as the No. 12 recruiting class in the country. The Canes are now moving towards making sure that they are solidifying the top class in the ACC for years to come as they push to be one of the better teams in the country.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
- DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
- WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)
- TE, Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Visalia, California (Committed 6/24/25)
- WR, Tyran Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs - Cornelius, North Carolina (Committed 6/25/25)
- DL, Anthony Kennedy Jr., 6-foot-5, 330 lbs. - Little Rock, Arkansas (Committed 6/27/25)
- CB, Brody Jennings, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 7/5/25)
- WR, Somourian Wingo, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - St. Augustine, Florida (Committed 7/17/25)
- WR, Milan Parris, 6-foot4.5, 205 lbs. - Walsh Jesuit (Akron, OH) (Committed 10/28/25)
